Martha Hicks: Avery Legend, Patriot and County Commission Chairwoman

In a county commission form of government, a body of elected commissioners is responsible
for both the executive and the legislative duties, meaning they enact local policies by adopting
resolutions and ordinances and then administering them. They also set a county’s property tax
rate, adopt budgets, oversee spending and supervise county employees.
And if you were looking for a quintessential county government servant to the people of his or
her constituency, Avery County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Martha Hicks would be
a model choice. It would be difficult to find anyone with more dedication and commitment in such a leadership position. Some of her constituents and colleagues have even referred to Hicks as a matriarch of Avery County Government as well as a stateswoman.
Notably, there is a definite difference between a politician and a statesman or a stateswoman. A statesman or stateswoman is a respected, skilled and experienced political leader or figure who exhibits great wisdom and ability in directing the affairs of a government. In most respects a statesman or stateswoman is the opposite of a politician. Some politicians are considered people who will say or do anything to get elected or to gain power. A statesman or stateswoman is someone who does everything for the common good of the people he or she represents. To call a man a statesman or a lady a stateswoman is a mark of high regard for his
or her integrity. Also, to call someone a politician sometimes implies the person is worthy of
very little esteem. Additionally, a statesman or stateswoman is a term often defined as a
politician or advisor who is thought to be above normal politics.
Continue reading to learn more about Martha Hicks—a true Avery County icon and government
matriarch.
Family Heritages
A life-long Avery County resident who was raised in Newland, Martha was one of three children
born to the union of Lloyd Albert Jaynes and Elizabeth Townsend Jaynes. She has two
brothers: Albert Lee Jaynes (wife, Julia) and Roy Allen Jaynes (wife, Diane). Martha’s parents
and Albert are deceased.
“I grew up in a close-knit, blue-collar family,” Martha recalled. “I was raised by good parents,
and like many in Avery County, I grew up in a poor family, but one in which my brothers and I
learned about hard work and earning everything we got. We also learned the ultimate
importance of Godly values and trying to live our lives in the right manner.”
Shortly after graduating from Newland High School, Martha married Phillip Wade Hicks (he
likes being called by his middle name best), who was raised in the same Avery County
Community (Heaton) in which they currently reside. They will celebrate 60 years of marriage on
June 28, 2023.
According to an old axiom, behind every successful man, there is a great woman, or behind
every successful woman, there is a great man. When discussing Wade and Martha Hicks, it
would be more fitting to say that beside every successful man is a great woman, and beside
every successful woman is a great man.
After each called the other the “a faithful partner and the greatest blessing in my life,” Wade added about Martha: “She is also a faithful partner to Avery County through her work as a commissioner.”
They have a son, Phillip Lloyd Hicks (wife, Tina); one grandchild, Heather Hodge (husband, Kevin); and two great-grandchildren, females Emma Blair and Tenley Hodge.
Martha and Wade are devout members of the Curtis Creek Freewill Baptist Church in Heaton, where Wade has served on the Board of Deacons for many years and Martha has previously been treasurer and a Sunday School teacher. She also has been instrumental in various church fundraisers there, including helping raise many thousands of dollars to replace the church’s windows and install new tiles with names of church members, patrons and other benefactors.
Martha has worked in various professions. She was a bank teller and loan officer at Avery
County Bank in Newland for 17 years. She also worked ten years for American Wicker in
Foscoe as a designer and later as a supervisor. And she worked another ten years for Glen
Raven and two years for Lowes Foods, both in various capacities, and each located in
Newland.
Roy Jaynes, who worked many years as the Town of Newland’s Public Works Director, said that he was not surprised that his sister became an Avery County Commissioner and also its Chairwoman as she exhibited some of the same qualities needed for both posts even at a young age.
“Martha was always a leader of sorts, even when she was younger, and she was organized and detailed-oriented then,” he commented. “Those types of qualities have continued to expand throughout her life. It was evident many years ago that Martha would eventually be in some kind of professional position where she could help and do good for many people. And she has.”
Roy’s wife, Diane, added that Martha is a “humble and compassionate lady who deserves every good thing said about her.”
Also about Martha, Julia Jaynes remarked: “Martha is one of the most caring and loving individuals I’ve ever known. She considers everyone in Avery County her family, and she would do anything she could to help others. Martha and I have had some real adventures together, and she has made my life better as she has many others. I thank God for her.”
Martha is one of three generations of the Jaynes Family to serve in an Avery County political office. Her niece, Valerie Calloway Jaynes, was a long-time Mayor of the Town of Newland, and her great-niece and Valerie’s daughter, Lauren Jaynes Turbyfill, is currently a Newland Town Council member.
County Commission Work
Hicks declared her zeal for serving as a county commissioner is, and has remained, as high
as when she first was elected as such in 2008.
“I have a deep love for being a commissioner,” she proclaimed. “Owners and bosses of
businesses in Avery County gave me jobs, and I wanted to pay back to the Avery County
people however I could. And being a commissioner is one through which I can pay back. I’ve
long had a desire to serve my county as a commissioner — even before I ran for the office and
since I’ve served in the capacity.
“I enjoy working together with my current fellow-board members (Tim Phillips, Vice-Chairman,
Dennis Aldridge, Wood Hall (Woodie) Young, Jr. and Robert Burleson) for the people of Avery
County as I have all other commissioners with whom I’ve served. As Chairwoman, I like giving
our other Board members a chance to voice their opinions.”
Hicks has disciplined herself for the continuous and detailed study of county government, and
she ranks among the longevity leaders among active and former county commissioners
throughout the North Carolina High Country region and many other areas of the State of North
Carolina.
Also, serving as the Avery Board of Commissioners’ Chairwoman for the past ten years, Hicks
presides over the commissioners’ public and closed session meetings and workshops, calling
them to order and keeping them flowing in an organized and timely manner. As a general rule, a
Board Chairperson (female or male) has much the same authority as other county
commissioners. However, there is some power that only a Board Chairperson possesses. In
case of a tie vote among the other county commissioners, Hicks casts the deciding vote to
break the deadlock, which is always done in open public session by law. Also, as Chairwoman,
Hicks can declare states of emergencies in and for the county, issue curfews and call special
meetings of the Board of Commissioners.
Hicks said she has dedicated herself to underscore the right principles, approaching her work
as a county commissioner with humility and class. She is known by her family, friends and
colleagues for her genuineness and warm personality. But with Hicks, it’s not just what you see
is what you get, it’s more so who you see is who you get. She is respectful of others and their
opinions, but she will promptly tell you exactly what she believes.
“I believe everyone has a right to his or her opinions, and many of mine aren’t always politically
correct, but I try to form them on what is morally right,” she stated. “I always try to base my
thoughts on what is pleasing to God. When we do, or at least attempt to do what is right, God
blesses and rewards us for it. I’ll stand for what I believe, and whether I’m in the majority or
minority is of no relevance. And as a commissioner, I always base how I stand on any issue as
what is best for the county and our citizens.”
Hicks said the attributes for being a productive and successful county commissioner are:
“Staying involved in county activities, caring about its citizens and considering their wishes.”
Top Accomplishments
Hicks lists Avery County’s greatest accomplishments during her tenure as: “Not having a tax
increase for the last five consecutive fiscal years (2018-19 through 2022-23), having some
fiscal years in which there was actually a tax decrease and the completion of the following
projects: Banner Elk Elementary School; the Agricultural Extension Office; the Avery
Community Center; the Dive-In Swimming Pool; the new addition and renovations at Avery
High School; the Avery County Veterans Monument; and the county’s playground.
“Additionally, the renovation and addition of a new Department of Social Services building is a
project that we are currently working on that once completed, will be a major asset to the
county. So, I also consider it a top achievement.”
She added: “Our various board members have worked collectively well within the county’s
forecasted budgets. And the county has adopted a pay-as-you-go policy and has been
financially able to complete projects with very little debt. Our county has really good financial solvency. But as commissioners, we must make the right decisions to maintain that solvency.”
Some may not realize that while commissioners do typically attend one regular monthly
meeting and sometimes another depending on work load as well as various workshops —
particularly the first six months of each year when preparing for the next fiscal year’s budget
(which runs from July 1 each year until June 30 of the following year), they have many other
duties as well. Many times, Hicks has traveled as far away as several hundred miles or maybe
even more than a thousand miles, round trip, to attend some of those meetings of the boards
on which she serves, or has served.
Additionally, there’s a significant amount of reading and homework commissioners must do on
complex subjects, such as the county budget and various new facility and renovation projects.
Hicks described her average work schedule as a commissioner: “Some weeks are busier than others. There are usually meetings during each week and social events that I try to attend. I also try to meet with the County Manager (Phillip Barrier, Jr.) weekly, and I talk on the telephone most days about county business. I also serve on several other service boards, so I attend those meetings as well.”
The various community and civic service boards on which Hicks serves or has served includes: Mayland Community College Board of Trustees; Avery Transportation Advisory Board; Avery County Board of Education Advisory Board for Healthcare; Avery County Council on Aging; Yellow Mountain Enterprises Board; Avery County Social Services Board; Mitchell-Avery-Yancey (MAY) Coalition; and Avery’s Veterans Monument Project Committee.
“For most commissioners, their first year serving is spent trying to get caught up on the committees and other boards that on which you serve, represents the county,” she said. “It’s a complicated job, so if you’re going to run for county commissioner, you might want to think
about all that goes along with it, because there’s much more than just a meeting to attend a month. Plus, there are various Federal and State mandates to which every Board of Commissioners must adhere. The laws and guidelines that regulate our Board must be followed. Commissioners can’t always just do what we want.”
A Government Team
A sentiment that Hicks reiterated multiple times while reminiscing about her tenure as a commissioner is the way her fellow-commissioners, other Avery officials and its other employees have worked well together for the county’s common good. She stated,
“Commissioners are the true voice for the constituencies they serve as board decisions impact
everyone in the county. We have to make sure that the county’s bills are paid and day-to-day
business gets done, and of course, to be fair to all the county’s citizens when adopting the fiscal budget each year. I and all the other commissioners with whom I’ve served have worked very hard at doing all those and not neglecting any county agency, our employees and other organizations or people having business with Avery County.”
“As a whole, all commissioners with whom I’ve served have tried to help people of Avery County to the best of their ability. When I came on the board, Kenny Poteat, Phyllis Forbes,
Scott Heath and Glenn Johnson were the other commissioners. I appreciate their willingness to help me learn the intricacies of county government.”
Hicks added that while commissioners are the county’s authoritative body, they shouldn’t micromanage county departments and employees.
“Commissioners should oversee, but let our county employees of each department flap their own wings so-to-speak,” she said. “If there’s problems, the commissioners will correct them. But we’ve got outstanding employees in the county’s various departments. They’re truly the best at what they do, and that makes it a lot easier for our Board of Commissioners. There are approximately 250 county employees, and I want to thank them for their service, hard work and dedication to the county.”
Hicks cited obtaining Broadband Internet service throughout all Avery County as perhaps the commissioners’ top challenge.
“We would like for every citizen who wants to have affordable and reliable internet service to do so,” she shared. “It’s going to be a challenge for several more years, but our continued efforts
have already produced results as a lot of our citizens already have Broadband service. We will keep working on the issue until Broadband is available everywhere in the county. Places that don’t invest in broadband lose people and jobs to other places that do have good Internet connections.”
Hicks added that county officials are developing a long-term plan to address and triumph over all challenges Avery’s government may encounter.
“Myself, our other commissioners, county manager, Assistant County Manager Cindy Turbyfill
and other county departmental chiefs are working to develop a five-to-ten year plan on what
the needs of the county are and may later be. We think this plan will help be a tremendous help
for the county and help us successfully meet the challenges,” she said.
Personal Life Interests
Hicks has varied, yet simple interests. She lists reading, watching television, listening to various
kinds of music, shopping, cooking and going fishing with Wade as among her favorite
pastimes. She also enjoys recalling old times and swapping stories with family, friends and
colleagues, and they are usually laced with hearty laughter and profound sentiment.
Like many others, Martha and Wade have endured medical problems, but she acknowledges
their faith in God reaches new zeniths daily as a result of her healing from two back surgeries
and Wade’s recovery from three brain surgeries and his success battling Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
“I’m happy to say that Wade and I are the best health-wise we’ve been in in quite awhile,” she said. “As God shows in many people’s lives every day as He has done, as He is doing, in mine
and Wade’s, He is the ultimate healer. We are forever grateful to all who have asked us about our health and prayed for us. We want everyone who reads this article to know how blessed we
are to have so many people who care about us. And I hope they realize how much we love and care about them, too. Life can be a series of health struggles, but knowing God will give us the necessary strength to handle them makes them easier to bear and to overcome.”
Martha Hicks is among a special breed who have done tremendous good for this country, their state, county and community as well as for their professions and fellow-citizens. And she commands the respect of all who know her, as a family woman, as a county commissioner, as a commission chairwoman, as an Avery County patriot and legend, and foremost, as a Christian lady.
She enjoys hearing from her fellow-Avery County citizens, her other friends, and she welcomes
every opportunity to make new acquaintances. She may be contacted by writing: Martha
Hicks, Avery County Commissioner, PO Box 640, Newland, NC 28657 or by phone (828)
733-2891.
