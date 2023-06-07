Martha Hicks: Avery Legend, Patriot and County Commission Chairwoman

Martha Hicks, Chairwoman of the Board of Commissioners poses in front of the

Avery County seal and between the State of North Carolina and Avery county flags in the

county’s Administration Building. Photo submitted.

Story by Tim Gardner

In a county commission form of government, a body of elected commissioners is responsible

for both the executive and the legislative duties, meaning they enact local policies by adopting

resolutions and ordinances and then administering them. They also set a county’s property tax

rate, adopt budgets, oversee spending and supervise county employees.

And if you were looking for a quintessential county government servant to the people of his or

her constituency, Avery County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Martha Hicks would be

a model choice. It would be difficult to find anyone with more dedication and commitment in such a leadership position. Some of her constituents and colleagues have even referred to Hicks as a matriarch of Avery County Government as well as a stateswoman.

Notably, there is a definite difference between a politician and a statesman or a stateswoman. A statesman or stateswoman is a respected, skilled and experienced political leader or figure who exhibits great wisdom and ability in directing the affairs of a government. In most respects a statesman or stateswoman is the opposite of a politician. Some politicians are considered people who will say or do anything to get elected or to gain power. A statesman or stateswoman is someone who does everything for the common good of the people he or she represents. To call a man a statesman or a lady a stateswoman is a mark of high regard for his

or her integrity. Also, to call someone a politician sometimes implies the person is worthy of

very little esteem. Additionally, a statesman or stateswoman is a term often defined as a

politician or advisor who is thought to be above normal politics.

Continue reading to learn more about Martha Hicks—a true Avery County icon and government

matriarch.

Family Heritages

A life-long Avery County resident who was raised in Newland, Martha was one of three children

born to the union of Lloyd Albert Jaynes and Elizabeth Townsend Jaynes. She has two

brothers: Albert Lee Jaynes (wife, Julia) and Roy Allen Jaynes (wife, Diane). Martha’s parents

and Albert are deceased.

“I grew up in a close-knit, blue-collar family,” Martha recalled. “I was raised by good parents,

and like many in Avery County, I grew up in a poor family, but one in which my brothers and I

learned about hard work and earning everything we got. We also learned the ultimate

importance of Godly values and trying to live our lives in the right manner.”

Shortly after graduating from Newland High School, Martha married Phillip Wade Hicks (he

likes being called by his middle name best), who was raised in the same Avery County

Community (Heaton) in which they currently reside. They will celebrate 60 years of marriage on

June 28, 2023.

According to an old axiom, behind every successful man, there is a great woman, or behind

every successful woman, there is a great man. When discussing Wade and Martha Hicks, it

would be more fitting to say that beside every successful man is a great woman, and beside

every successful woman is a great man.

Martha Hicks sits in a plane wearing headphones and ready for takeoff on a flight from the Avery County Airport, in which she flew all over the county to survey it from several thousand miles high. Photo submitted.

After each called the other the “a faithful partner and the greatest blessing in my life,” Wade added about Martha: “She is also a faithful partner to Avery County through her work as a commissioner.”

They have a son, Phillip Lloyd Hicks (wife, Tina); one grandchild, Heather Hodge (husband, Kevin); and two great-grandchildren, females Emma Blair and Tenley Hodge.

The Avery County Commissioners pose in front of a wreath they placed at the county’s Veterans’ Monument section on the County Square in Newland. Left-to-Right: Tim Phillips, Martha Hicks, Dennis Aldridge and Wood Hall (Woodie) Young, Jr. Photo submitted.

Martha and Wade are devout members of the Curtis Creek Freewill Baptist Church in Heaton, where Wade has served on the Board of Deacons for many years and Martha has previously been treasurer and a Sunday School teacher. She also has been instrumental in various church fundraisers there, including helping raise many thousands of dollars to replace the church’s windows and install new tiles with names of church members, patrons and other benefactors.

Martha has worked in various professions. She was a bank teller and loan officer at Avery

County Bank in Newland for 17 years. She also worked ten years for American Wicker in

Foscoe as a designer and later as a supervisor. And she worked another ten years for Glen

Raven and two years for Lowes Foods, both in various capacities, and each located in

Newland.

Roy Jaynes, who worked many years as the Town of Newland’s Public Works Director, said that he was not surprised that his sister became an Avery County Commissioner and also its Chairwoman as she exhibited some of the same qualities needed for both posts even at a young age.

“Martha was always a leader of sorts, even when she was younger, and she was organized and detailed-oriented then,” he commented. “Those types of qualities have continued to expand throughout her life. It was evident many years ago that Martha would eventually be in some kind of professional position where she could help and do good for many people. And she has.”

Roy’s wife, Diane, added that Martha is a “humble and compassionate lady who deserves every good thing said about her.”

Also about Martha, Julia Jaynes remarked: “Martha is one of the most caring and loving individuals I’ve ever known. She considers everyone in Avery County her family, and she would do anything she could to help others. Martha and I have had some real adventures together, and she has made my life better as she has many others. I thank God for her.”

Martha is one of three generations of the Jaynes Family to serve in an Avery County political office. Her niece, Valerie Calloway Jaynes, was a long-time Mayor of the Town of Newland, and her great-niece and Valerie’s daughter, Lauren Jaynes Turbyfill, is currently a Newland Town Council member.

County Commission Work

Hicks declared her zeal for serving as a county commissioner is, and has remained, as high

as when she first was elected as such in 2008.

“I have a deep love for being a commissioner,” she proclaimed. “Owners and bosses of

businesses in Avery County gave me jobs, and I wanted to pay back to the Avery County

people however I could. And being a commissioner is one through which I can pay back. I’ve

long had a desire to serve my county as a commissioner — even before I ran for the office and

since I’ve served in the capacity.

“I enjoy working together with my current fellow-board members (Tim Phillips, Vice-Chairman,

Dennis Aldridge, Wood Hall (Woodie) Young, Jr. and Robert Burleson) for the people of Avery

County as I have all other commissioners with whom I’ve served. As Chairwoman, I like giving

our other Board members a chance to voice their opinions.”

Hicks has disciplined herself for the continuous and detailed study of county government, and

she ranks among the longevity leaders among active and former county commissioners

throughout the North Carolina High Country region and many other areas of the State of North

Carolina.

Also, serving as the Avery Board of Commissioners’ Chairwoman for the past ten years, Hicks

presides over the commissioners’ public and closed session meetings and workshops, calling

them to order and keeping them flowing in an organized and timely manner. As a general rule, a

Board Chairperson (female or male) has much the same authority as other county

commissioners. However, there is some power that only a Board Chairperson possesses. In

case of a tie vote among the other county commissioners, Hicks casts the deciding vote to

break the deadlock, which is always done in open public session by law. Also, as Chairwoman,

Hicks can declare states of emergencies in and for the county, issue curfews and call special

meetings of the Board of Commissioners.

The new, state-of-the-art, two-story wing at Avery County High School. Photo submitted.

Hicks said she has dedicated herself to underscore the right principles, approaching her work

as a county commissioner with humility and class. She is known by her family, friends and

colleagues for her genuineness and warm personality. But with Hicks, it’s not just what you see

is what you get, it’s more so who you see is who you get. She is respectful of others and their

opinions, but she will promptly tell you exactly what she believes.

The Avery County Center of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension

Service located at 661 Vale Road in Newland. Photo submitted.

“I believe everyone has a right to his or her opinions, and many of mine aren’t always politically

correct, but I try to form them on what is morally right,” she stated. “I always try to base my

thoughts on what is pleasing to God. When we do, or at least attempt to do what is right, God

blesses and rewards us for it. I’ll stand for what I believe, and whether I’m in the majority or

minority is of no relevance. And as a commissioner, I always base how I stand on any issue as

what is best for the county and our citizens.”

The new outdoor swimming pool, The Dive-In, opened in 2019. Photo courtesy of Avery County Parks & Recreation.

Hicks said the attributes for being a productive and successful county commissioner are:

“Staying involved in county activities, caring about its citizens and considering their wishes.”

Top Accomplishments

Hicks lists Avery County’s greatest accomplishments during her tenure as: “Not having a tax

increase for the last five consecutive fiscal years (2018-19 through 2022-23), having some

fiscal years in which there was actually a tax decrease and the completion of the following

projects: Banner Elk Elementary School; the Agricultural Extension Office; the Avery

Community Center; the Dive-In Swimming Pool; the new addition and renovations at Avery

High School; the Avery County Veterans Monument; and the county’s playground.

“Additionally, the renovation and addition of a new Department of Social Services building is a

project that we are currently working on that once completed, will be a major asset to the

county. So, I also consider it a top achievement.”

Rendering of the new Avery County DSS Building, set to open in 2023. Photo provided by Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier, Jr.

She added: “Our various board members have worked collectively well within the county’s

forecasted budgets. And the county has adopted a pay-as-you-go policy and has been

financially able to complete projects with very little debt. Our county has really good financial solvency. But as commissioners, we must make the right decisions to maintain that solvency.”

Some may not realize that while commissioners do typically attend one regular monthly

meeting and sometimes another depending on work load as well as various workshops —

particularly the first six months of each year when preparing for the next fiscal year’s budget

(which runs from July 1 each year until June 30 of the following year), they have many other

duties as well. Many times, Hicks has traveled as far away as several hundred miles or maybe

even more than a thousand miles, round trip, to attend some of those meetings of the boards

on which she serves, or has served.

Additionally, there’s a significant amount of reading and homework commissioners must do on

complex subjects, such as the county budget and various new facility and renovation projects.

Posing in front of a Christmas Tree grown in Avery County, the Christmas Tree

Capitol of The World, are (left-to-right) commissioners Wood Hall (Woodie) Young, Jr., Martha Hicks, Tim Phillips and Dennis Aldridge. Photo submitted.

Hicks described her average work schedule as a commissioner: “Some weeks are busier than others. There are usually meetings during each week and social events that I try to attend. I also try to meet with the County Manager (Phillip Barrier, Jr.) weekly, and I talk on the telephone most days about county business. I also serve on several other service boards, so I attend those meetings as well.”

The various community and civic service boards on which Hicks serves or has served includes: Mayland Community College Board of Trustees; Avery Transportation Advisory Board; Avery County Board of Education Advisory Board for Healthcare; Avery County Council on Aging; Yellow Mountain Enterprises Board; Avery County Social Services Board; Mitchell-Avery-Yancey (MAY) Coalition; and Avery’s Veterans Monument Project Committee.

“For most commissioners, their first year serving is spent trying to get caught up on the committees and other boards that on which you serve, represents the county,” she said. “It’s a complicated job, so if you’re going to run for county commissioner, you might want to think

about all that goes along with it, because there’s much more than just a meeting to attend a month. Plus, there are various Federal and State mandates to which every Board of Commissioners must adhere. The laws and guidelines that regulate our Board must be followed. Commissioners can’t always just do what we want.”

A Government Team

A sentiment that Hicks reiterated multiple times while reminiscing about her tenure as a commissioner is the way her fellow-commissioners, other Avery officials and its other employees have worked well together for the county’s common good. She stated,

“Commissioners are the true voice for the constituencies they serve as board decisions impact

everyone in the county. We have to make sure that the county’s bills are paid and day-to-day

business gets done, and of course, to be fair to all the county’s citizens when adopting the fiscal budget each year. I and all the other commissioners with whom I’ve served have worked very hard at doing all those and not neglecting any county agency, our employees and other organizations or people having business with Avery County.”

Martha Hicks at a North Carolina Association of County Commissioners meeting, of which she has represented Avery County numerous times. Photo submitted.

“As a whole, all commissioners with whom I’ve served have tried to help people of Avery County to the best of their ability. When I came on the board, Kenny Poteat, Phyllis Forbes,

Scott Heath and Glenn Johnson were the other commissioners. I appreciate their willingness to help me learn the intricacies of county government.”

Hicks added that while commissioners are the county’s authoritative body, they shouldn’t micromanage county departments and employees.

“Commissioners should oversee, but let our county employees of each department flap their own wings so-to-speak,” she said. “If there’s problems, the commissioners will correct them. But we’ve got outstanding employees in the county’s various departments. They’re truly the best at what they do, and that makes it a lot easier for our Board of Commissioners. There are approximately 250 county employees, and I want to thank them for their service, hard work and dedication to the county.”

Martha displays a massive trout she caught during a fishing trip with Wade. Photo submitted.

Hicks cited obtaining Broadband Internet service throughout all Avery County as perhaps the commissioners’ top challenge.

“We would like for every citizen who wants to have affordable and reliable internet service to do so,” she shared. “It’s going to be a challenge for several more years, but our continued efforts

have already produced results as a lot of our citizens already have Broadband service. We will keep working on the issue until Broadband is available everywhere in the county. Places that don’t invest in broadband lose people and jobs to other places that do have good Internet connections.”

Martha Hicks with her husband, Wade, pose in front of the commissioners’ podium in the board room suite after she was sworn in for another term as a Commissioner. Photo submitted.

Hicks added that county officials are developing a long-term plan to address and triumph over all challenges Avery’s government may encounter.

“Myself, our other commissioners, county manager, Assistant County Manager Cindy Turbyfill

and other county departmental chiefs are working to develop a five-to-ten year plan on what

the needs of the county are and may later be. We think this plan will help be a tremendous help

for the county and help us successfully meet the challenges,” she said.

Personal Life Interests

Hicks has varied, yet simple interests. She lists reading, watching television, listening to various

kinds of music, shopping, cooking and going fishing with Wade as among her favorite

pastimes. She also enjoys recalling old times and swapping stories with family, friends and

colleagues, and they are usually laced with hearty laughter and profound sentiment.

Like many others, Martha and Wade have endured medical problems, but she acknowledges

their faith in God reaches new zeniths daily as a result of her healing from two back surgeries

and Wade’s recovery from three brain surgeries and his success battling Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Martha Hicks with Tommy Burleson, former Avery

County Planning and Inspections Director. Photo by Linda Webb.

“I’m happy to say that Wade and I are the best health-wise we’ve been in in quite awhile,” she said. “As God shows in many people’s lives every day as He has done, as He is doing, in mine

and Wade’s, He is the ultimate healer. We are forever grateful to all who have asked us about our health and prayed for us. We want everyone who reads this article to know how blessed we

are to have so many people who care about us. And I hope they realize how much we love and care about them, too. Life can be a series of health struggles, but knowing God will give us the necessary strength to handle them makes them easier to bear and to overcome.”

Martha Hicks is among a special breed who have done tremendous good for this country, their state, county and community as well as for their professions and fellow-citizens. And she commands the respect of all who know her, as a family woman, as a county commissioner, as a commission chairwoman, as an Avery County patriot and legend, and foremost, as a Christian lady.

She enjoys hearing from her fellow-Avery County citizens, her other friends, and she welcomes

every opportunity to make new acquaintances. She may be contacted by writing: Martha

Hicks, Avery County Commissioner, PO Box 640, Newland, NC 28657 or by phone (828)

733-2891.

