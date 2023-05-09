MANNA FoodBank Community Market to be held Thursday, May 11th at the Old Rock School Gymnasium in Newland 

The MANNA FoodBank will hold another Community Market on Thursday, May 11th outside of the Old Rock School Gymnasium in Newland. The gymnasium is located at 185 Shady Street and is adjacent to Newland Elementary School.

The Community Market will start at 11:30 a.m. and will remain open until its food items run out.

The Community Market has been held monthly for several years in Newland. Its purpose is to help individuals and families struggling financially to afford groceries. They are encouraged to go to any, or all, of the Community Markets to receive free grocery staples, fresh produce and perishable items from the MANNA FoodBank.

The Community Market is normally held the second Thursday of each month and has touch free, drive through pick up service.

For further details about the Community Market, contact Tammy Woodie by phone at (828) 733-6006 or by email at [email protected] More information about the Community Market can also be obtained by calling Avery County Parks and Recreation Director Robbie Willis at (828) 733-8266 (or visiting him in his office in the Old Rock School Gymnasium) or Dick Larson of Feeding Avery Families at (828) 260-5389.

“We extend a most hearty welcome to all who need to come to any Community Market,” Woodie said. “It’s a great blessing to help those in need. And I ask all who read this article to please tell others about our Community Markets and post information about them on your social media and/or web page to help get the word out.”

The Community Market is in need of volunteers to help with the packaging of food items and their distribution to recipients. Those interested in volunteering for this most worthwhile cause should contact Woodie for further information.

The Mountain Area Nutritional Needs Alliance (MANNA) FoodBank, headquartered in Asheville, NC, is a private, not-for-profit service organization working to end food insecurity in the 16 counties of Western North Carolina, including Avery County and the Qualla Boundary (territory in Cherokee for the federally recognized Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians).

MANNA links the food industry to more than 200 partner pantries and other human service organizations to get food to many thousands of individuals and families tables who suffer financial distress and can’t afford to purchase groceries. Manna is affiliated with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization.

