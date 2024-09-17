Local Ballot Includes Five County, Four Judicial, One State Senate, One State House Seats and Two Referendums



2024 Avery County General Election Preview

By Tim Gardner

The 2024 General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 5. Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. According to the State Board of Elections, any voter in line at a polling place to vote after 7:30 p.m. may still vote.

There are 19 voting precincts in Avery County: Altamont, Banner Elk, Beech Mountain, Cary’s Flat, Cranberry, Elk Park, Frank, Heaton, Hughes, Ingalls, Linville, Minneapolis, Montezuma, Newland 1, Newland 2, Pineola, Plumtree, Pyatte, and Roaring Creek.

In addition to National and North Carolina statewide elections, Avery County voters can cast ballots in three county elections, including for three County Commission seats, Register of Deeds, and Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor, as well as in six district elections, including for four Judicial seats, one State Senate seat, one State House seat, and one Town of Newland Referendum, the latter of which only registered voters who live within the town’s limits may vote.

Four candidates are running for three seats open on the County Commission—Republicans Dennis Aldridge, Tim Phillips, and Junior Benfield, and Democrat Mike Minter.

In the Republican Primary Election County Commissioners race on March 5, incumbent Aldridge received the highest number of votes with 1,860. His fellow incumbent, Phillips, finished second with 1,841 votes. Benfield finished third with 1,661 votes.

Because they were the top three in votes received during the Primary Election, they will run against Minter in the General Election. Minter did not have to run in the Primary Election as he was unopposed by another Democrat.

The three candidates receiving the most votes in the General Election will fill the seats open on the Board of Commissioners. The top two vote-getters will receive four-year terms, while the third-place finisher will get a two-year term.

Republican incumbent Erin Grindstaff English is running for Avery County Register of Deeds, but she did not have to run in the Primary Election as she had no opposition. She is still unopposed for the office.

Although an incumbent, English will also be a first-time candidate in an election. She was appointed Register of Deeds by the Avery County Republican (GOP) Executive Committee when former Register of Deeds Renee Dellinger retired on March 31, 2023.

English was an Assistant Register of Deeds at the time of her promotion to Register of Deeds after having also previously served as a Deputy Register of Deeds.

The Register of Deeds contest is for a four-year term.

In the non-partisan office for Avery Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor, Jack W. Wiseman is running unopposed, although write-in votes are allowed for this post.

The term will be for four years.

If any person or persons who did not declare a write-in candidacy, but still received enough votes to win an election can accept or reject the office seat won.

In the North Carolina State Senate, District 47, incumbent Republican Ralph Hise is running against Democrat Frank Patton Hughes, III.

District 47 consists of all of Avery, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Mitchell, Yancey, and Madison counties and parts of Haywood and Caldwell counties.

In the North Carolina House of Representatives, District 85, Republican incumbent Dudley Greene is running against Democrat John Ford.

District 85 consists of all of Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties and parts of McDowell County.

In State of North Carolina district judicial elections, there are four in which Avery County voters may cast ballots.

For District 35 judges, the following candidates are running unopposed:

Republican incumbent Ted McEntire for Superior Court Judge, Seat 2

Republican incumbent Rebecca Eggers-Gryder for District Court Judge, Seat 2

Republican Milton Fletcher for District Court Judge, Seat 3

Democrat Incumbent Alexandria (Allie) Leake for District Court Judge, Seat 4

District 35 consists of Avery, Watauga, Mitchell, Yancey, and Madison counties.

There is also a State Constitutional Amendment Referendum to provide that only a citizen of the United States who is 18 years of age or older and possesses the qualifications for voting shall be entitled to vote in any election in the state. Voters may vote for or against this amendment.

Additionally, a Town of Newland Mixed Beverage Referendum is on the county’s General Election ballot for the town’s registered voters to vote for or against permitting the sale of mixed beverages in hotels, restaurants, private clubs, community theatres, and convention centers as well as the “on-premises” and “off-premises” sale of malt beverages and unfortified wine in qualified establishments in the town.

Election staff representatives will provide voters with the correct ballot to use. Only registered voters who live within the Newland Town Limits will be given a ballot in which to cast a vote in the Malt Beverage Referendum.

Following are key dates and deadlines for the 2024 North Carolina General Election:

Friday, September 20–Ballots distributed to military and overseas citizen voters who have requested them.

Tuesday, September 24–Absentee ballots distributed to all other voters who have requested them.

Friday, October 11–Voter registration deadline (5:00 p.m.)

Thursday, October 17–In-person early voting begins; same-day registration is available.

Tuesday, October 29–Absentee ballot request deadline (5:00 p.m.)

Saturday, November 2–In-person early voting ends (3:00 p.m.).

Tuesday, November 5–General Election Day.

Tuesday, November 5–Absentee ballot return deadline (7:30 p.m.)

16 and 17-year-olds may pre-register to vote and can vote when they gain eligibility. 17-year-olds can vote in a primary election if they will be 18 at the time of the General Election, which also gives them the right to vote in the latter election provided they meet all other eligibility requirements.

Voter registration and absentee voting deadlines are different for military and overseas citizen voters. Contact the State or your local Board of Election for details about them or to obtain other election information.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections office telephone number is: (919) 814-0700 or its Internet website may be accessed by logging online to: ncsbe.gov. The Avery County Board of Elections office is located in the Avery County Court House, Suite 307, at 200 Montezuma Street in Newland. Its telephone number is: (828) 733-8282.

All Avery County early voting will be conducted in the meeting room at the Avery Dive-In Pool, located at 220 Shady Street in Newland.

Early voting may be done from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on:

Thursday, October 17

Friday, October 18

Monday, October 21

Tuesday, October 22,

Wednesday, October 23

Thursday, October 24

Friday, October 25

Monday, October 28

Tuesday, October 29

Wednesday, October 30

Thursday, October 31

Friday, November 1

Early voting may also be conducted from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2. That last day during the early voting period is the only Saturday when voting can be conducted during the General Election in Avery County. There will be no early voting on any Sunday during the period.

All county, regional, state, and federal Primary Election final results can be accessed at: https://www.ncsbe.gov/election-results.

Avery’s election results are available online at:

https://er.ncsbe.gov/?election_dt=03/05/2024&county_id=6&office=ALL&contest=0

Then click on “View Contest Details” and next “Detailed Results” in the respective races to see the total number of votes candidates received in each county precinct. “Results By Voting Method” may also be accessed under “View Contest Details.”

Avery Elections officials caution that all results are unofficial until they conduct an official elections canvass that ends on Friday, November 15. Local voting results will then be certified and become official. The State Board of Elections will certify final results for all other election contests on Tuesday, November 26, following its canvass.

