Lees-McRae College Presents Its 45th Season of the FORUM Summer Music Series

The annual FORUM summer music series at Lees-McRae College will kick off with its 45th season on Monday, June 17. Each Monday throughout the summer season, the series hosts a musical artist, group, or band in Hayes Auditorium on the college’s North Campus for two consecutive performances at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The 2024 season features eight exciting new acts each Monday from June 17 to August 5. Single-show and season tickets are available for purchase now, so get yours today. Season tickets are available at two levels: FORUM Patron, which offers open seating at $160 per person; and FORUM Centurion, which offers reserved seating and parking at $450 per person. Single-show tickets are $35 per adult and $10 per child.

The full schedule for FORUM 2024 is as follows:

June 17: Shake Baby Shake performs hits from the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll.

June 24: Rhinestone Cowgirls pays homage to iconic female country artists of the past and present with fresh arrangements.

July 1: Symphony of the Mountains, the beloved orchestral ensemble, returns to FORUM for their fifth consecutive year.

July 8: Lovers of “the goddess of pop” will enjoy this performance by Believe—A Tribute to Cher.

July 15: After years of performing with music icon Frankie Valli, The Modern Gentlemen have carved out their own place in the music industry.

July 22: 7 Bridges—Ultimate EAGLES Experience offers a stunningly accurate tribute to the iconic 70s rock band.

July 29: The Sounds of Soul combines Motown classics with pop and R&B hits for an exciting, high-energy performance.

August 5: After a crowd-pleasing performance for FORUM 2022, Broadway to the Big Screen with Jenene Caramielo returns for another show featuring hits that range from Broadway ballads to pop charters.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the Hayes Auditorium Box Office one hour prior to each performance. With additional questions, or to purchase tickets outside of the designated hours, please contact FORUM Coordinator Pamela Adolphi.

Learn more about all eight of this season’s exciting new FORUM performers >>

Purchase season and single-show tickets now >>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

