Lees-McRae College May School of Nursing and Health Sciences Receives 10-year Continued Accreditation

BANNER ELK, N.C. — For years, Lees-McRae College has been providing students with a cutting-edge education to take on the healthcare world. With programmatic accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), the school will continue to offer its expanding programs for another confirmed decade. “Accreditation signifies that the nursing programs have met or exceeded standards and criteria for educational quality and integrity,” according to the CCNE accreditation announcement. “It also ensures that the nursing students are achieving the outcomes needed for professional practice.” The RN to BSN program at Lees-McRae received CCNE initial accreditation from 2002-2007 and full accreditation from 2007–2017. The pre-licensure nursing program now joins the RN to BSN program in ongoing full accreditation. The 10-year continued accreditation by CCNE will last until the end of 2027. Founded in 1969, the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), the national advocacy organization for the U.S.’s baccalaureate and higher-degree nursing education programs, created the autonomous accrediting arm of the organization in 1996, leading to the rise of the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). Dean of the May School of Nursing and Health Sciences, Laura Fero, said the rigorous accreditation process required the administration, faculty, community advisors, clinical partners and students to take a deep look at accomplishments and how they seek to grow in the future. “The Lees-McRae College May School of Nursing and Health Sciences is committed to delivering the highest standard of education across our programs,” Fero said. “Our mission is to prepare graduates to be critical, creative, and collaborative decision-makers in diverse healthcare environments. Students graduate valuing foundational knowledge, cooperative and experiential learning, global and community engagement, scholarship, and personal and professional development.” Above all, Fero was proud of the work completed by the May School of Nursing and Health Sciences team, and said she was, “looking forward to our future as we continue to grow and impact our local, regional, national and global communities.” The May School of Nursing and Health Sciences offers degrees in Nursing, Emergency Medical Services and Management, Health and Wellness Science as well as a online degree completion program in nursing. To learn more about these and other programs offered by Lees-McRae College, visit lmc.edu/academics. The Nursing degree program at Lees-McRae College is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (http://www.ccneaccreditation. org ).