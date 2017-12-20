Lees-McRae College Donates Over 1,000 Pounds of Food to Feeding Avery Families 

Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 9:14 am

By Nina Mastandrea

BANNER ELK, N.C. — Over 1,000 pounds of food in the form of cans, dry-goods and other non-perishable items were donated to local food bank, Feeding Avery Families, by the help of Lees-McRae students, faculty and staff.

Food was collected during the annual, campus-wide Food Drive that spanned the majority of November.

Established in 2005, Feeding Avery Families has worked in the community to help feed, clothe and support over 1,000 individuals each month. Approximately 550 boxes with dry goods, frozen meats, fruits and vegetables are passed out from their Newland distribution center on the last Friday of every month starting at 8:30 a.m.

This month, Feeding Avery Families will be distributing donated food as well as bread, desserts and Christmas hams Friday, Dec. 16 in preparation for the coming holidays.

“These contributions…will help immeasurably to feed a great many hungry people in Avery County,” Feeding Avery Families Executive Director, Dick Larson, said in a release to the college. “I hope when we measure our success it isn’t based on what we’ve accumulated, but on what we’ve done for those who can’t.”

To make a donation, please contact Feeding Avery Families at 828-783-8506 or feedingaveryfamilies@gmail.com . Food distribution is located at 504 Pineola St., Newland, North Carolina.

