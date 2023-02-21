Courtesy of Avery County Highschool

By Tim Gardner

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association State 1-A Wrestling

Championship Tournaments could as aptly be called the Avery High

Wrestling Invitational in recent years with the successes the Vikings have

earned in them.

Avery had a record six individual state champions among the 14 weight

classes on day three (February 18) of the 2023 1-A Individual State

Wrestling Tournament held at the Greensboro Coliseum to propel the

Vikings to a fourth consecutive state team-tournament crown.

Avery also captured both the dual-team and the team-tournament state

titles in 2020, winning the team-tournament in 2021 when dual-team was

not available due to the Coronavirus (COVID) Pandemic and the dual-team

and team titles again in 2022. Avery made it back to the 2023 season dual-

team state championship, although the Vikings lost to Uwharrie Charter

Academy by a narrow 39-36 final.

But winning the team-tournament title ended the 2022-23 season on a

colossal high. After the three-day tournament, Avery finished with 134.5

team points, seven better than second-place Robbinsville (127.5). Uwharrie

Charter Academy came in third with 112 points. The rest of the

tournament’s top ten teams were far behind the top three. Swain County

compiled 56 points, to edge Thomasville (55.5 points) for fourth place.

Cherryville followed in sixth place with 45.5 points. Pamlico County was

seventh, compiling 45 points. Rosewood finished eight with 42 points.

Alleghany County came in ninth with 36 points, and Starmount was tenth

with 34.5.

Entering the championship round, Avery trailed Robbinsville by five points,

before rallying to take the title.

In a statement to High Country Press, Avery head coach Matthew Dunn

said: “This was an amazing and unexpected event. We were supposed to

be down this year having graduated eight seniors, six of whom were state

finalists. Additionally, we had two number one ranked wrestlers in the state

not even come out for wrestling this year. We had a lot of struggles early in

the season, but were held together by an outstanding group of leaders. We

knew how good these wrestlers could be, but some just waited to the

absolute end of the year to show it. This has been an incredibly hard year

for all of us, but our team members worked harder than any group I have

ever coached.

“I am so proud to have been part of this group. They had to pull off a

miracle to win this one (state championship), but somehow, they did it.

This was the first time in history that any program has had six individual

champions in one day and we needed every single point to pull it out. We

narrowly pulled it through in the last matches of the weekend.

“It’s amazing how humbling victory can be. On the ride home all you think

about is how grateful you are to all those that made it possible and how

much you owe others for what was just achieved. Our coaching staff and

the group that started these wrestlers at the Dogtown Wrestling Club

deserve all the credit.”

Fayetteville Seventy-First High set the previous record for most individual

state champions in a single season with five during the 1996-97 season.

Avery and Parkland High later tied that record. But Avery broke it this

season with the not only amazing, but astounding six wrestlers earning

state championships. Those wrestlers and Dunn’s comments about each

include:

*Tristan Adams repeated as state champion at 152 pounds, taking an 8-4

decision over Cherryville’s Chase Miller.

“Tristan had his best performance of the season at the state

championships,” Dunn said. “Tristan never let the pressure get to him as

he laughed and stayed super relaxed during the entire event. He is a

senior and finishes as a two-time state champion with more than 100

career wins.”

*Grant Reece won by decision (4-3) over Ryan Mann of North East

Carolina Prep in the 132 pound class to capture his second consecutive

state title.

“Grant won his second state title in the absolute last seconds of the match,

almost causing simultaneous heart attacks for our entire aging coaching staff,” Dunn shared. “Grant is one of our team captains and finishes the

season with a 42-3 record.”

*Cooper Foster also won by decision at 106 pounds against Uwharrie

Charter’s Ethan Hines, 1-0.

Dunn said: “Cooper finishes the season with a perfect 52-0 record and he

is only a sophomore. His father, Kevin, is the founder and operator of the

Dogtown Wrestling Club….also known as (aka) the Godfather and architect

of Avery Wrestling.”

*Seth Blackledge won at 195 pounds with a first-period pin against

Uwharrie Charter’s Jadon Maness for his second state crown.

“Seth was the rock of our wrestling program this season, Dunn stated.

“Seth won his second state title and made his third finals appearance. He

had three first period pins in the state finals–a very dominant

performance.”

*Benjamin Jordan defeated Pamlico County’s Marcus Tyson by pinfall in

the 120-pound class.

“Benjamin is a junior and his dominance is displayed by the fact that he

barely made it out of the first period for the entire regional and state

tournament to win his second consecutive state title,” Dunn noted.

Cael Dunn, freshman son of the Vikings head coach Matthew Dunn, won

by decision (1-0) in the 170-pound class over defending state champion

Grayson Roberts of Uwharrie Charter.

Coach Dunn said of his son: “Cael finishes the year with a 56-1 record. He

defeated a returning state champion and senior in the finals, and was our

sixth champ of the day, breaking the previous record. Cael has had a great

season and finishes the season as the top ranked freshman in the state,

according to Rank Wrestling, among all weight classes and all

classifications.”

Complete results of the tournament’s championship finals in each weight

class with the names of wrestlers, their school, their individual season

record and how and/or when they won the match were:

106 Pounds-

Cooper Foster (Avery County, 49-0) won by decision over Ethan Hines

(Uwharrie Charter, 46-7) (Decision 1-0)

113 Pounds-

Alexis Panama (Robbinsville, 38-5) won by fall over Josue Gomez

(Thomasville, 48-3) (Fall 2:44)

120 Pounds-

Benjamin Jordan (Avery County, 46-3) won by fall over Marcus Tyson

(Pamlico County, 49-2) (Fall 3:45)

126 Pounds-

Carlos Vasquez (Thomasville, 50-0) won by technical fall over Eli Thomas

(Alleghany, 33-19) (Technical Fall-1.5 4:12 (17-2))

132 Pounds-

Grant Reece (Avery County, 41-2) won by decision over Ryan Mann (North

East Carolina Prep, 56-1) (Decision 4-3)

138 Pounds-

Aldo Hernandez (Uwharrie Charter, 52-2) won by tech fall over Cameron

Worrick (Alleghany, 38-13) (Technical Fall-1.5 4:39 (22-5))

145 Pounds-

Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter, 54-2) won by major decision over Willie

Riddle (Robbinsville, 35-18) (Major Decision 11-3)

152 Pounds-

Tristan Adams (Avery County, 36-2) won by decision over Chase Miller

(Cherryville, 42-6) (Decision 8-4)

160 Pounds-

Suhaib Hatamleh (Bradford Prep, 33-5) won by decision over Turner

Jackson (Robbinsville, 43-13) (Decision 3-1)

170 Pounds-

Cael Dunn (Avery County, 51-1) won by decision over Grayson Roberts

(Uwharrie Charter, 50-5) (Decision 1-0)

182 Pounds-

Kage Williams (Robbinsville, 57-0) won by fall over Darius Saunooke

(Swain County, 25-12) (Fall 3:23)

195 Pounds-

Seth Blackledge (Avery County, 50-2) won by fall over Jadon Maness

(Uwharrie Charter, 25-6) (Fall 1:33)

220 Pounds-

Koleson Dooley (Robbinsville, 30-8) won by decision over Tyler Stevens

(Pamlico County, 38-13) (Decision 5-2)

285 Pounds-

Kohlton Neadeau (Swain County, 49-7) won by decision over Johnatan

Argueta (Starmount, 36-6) (Decision11-6)

In the tournament’s consolation semifinals, Avery’s Mason Bentley (41-14)

lost by decision (9-5) to Eastern Randolph’s Adrian Lopez (35-7) at 126

pounds.

“Mason did not win a state title, but he did a great job at the tournament

and scored vital points for our team,” Coach Dunn said.

And in its consolation first round, Mount Airy’s Alex Cox (24-9) won by a 5-2

decision at 138 pounds over Avery’s Staley Griffith (17-22).

Coach Dunn said of Griffith: “He actually had not wrestled for several

years. (He) came to the team and really struggled early in the season. He

was able to persevere the hard times and make it to the state

tournament…. A huge success for him and evidence of (his) great

improvements this year.”

