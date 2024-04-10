High Country United Way Announces that Avery County Has Been Awarded $6,913 in Phase 41 State Set-Aside Funding

April 9th, 2024: High Country United Way is pleased to announce that Avery County was awarded $6,913 in Phase 41 State Set-Aside Funding. EFSP, a Federal program administered by US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to supplement and expand ongoing efforts to provide shelter, food, and supportive services” for the nation’s hungry, homeless and people in economic crisis”.

Local service agencies in Avery County may apply for a portion of the funding with an application obtained by emailing director@highcountryunitedway.org with a letter of request. Eligibility to apply under the terms of the grants from the National Board require that local agencies must (1) be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government (2) have an accounting system and the ability to produce very detailed records and receipts, (3) practice non-discrimination, (4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and (5) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Letters of request to apply for funding should address the above points and must be received with application by 5:00 p.m. on 04-23-24. For further information contact High Country United Way at 828-265-2111.

