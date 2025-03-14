High Country Communities Unite to Support Small Business Recovery

Posted By: Megan Biddix in Chamber News

The Watauga County Commissioners, Beech Mountain Town Council, Blowing Rock Town Council, and Boone Town Council have each passed resolutions advocating for continued financial and technical assistance for small businesses impacted by Hurricane Helene. This collective action sends a strong message about the importance of supporting the long-term recovery of our region’s business community. By formally appealing to the United States Congress and the North Carolina General Assembly, these local governments have taken an important step in ensuring that businesses have access to the resources they need to rebuild and thrive.

Small businesses are the backbone of Western North Carolina’s economy, providing jobs, services, and a sense of place that defines our communities. By standing together on this issue, these municipalities have emphasized how interconnected our local economies are and the role that advocacy plays in securing meaningful assistance. Supporting small businesses through financial relief and technical guidance is not just about recovery—it’s about long-term economic stability for the entire region.

The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce appreciates the leadership shown by each of these governing bodies and remains committed to working alongside local officials, business owners, and community partners to strengthen our economy. As the region continues to move forward, we will support efforts that prioritize resilience and sustainability for businesses of all sizes.

If you have additional questions or comments about continued efforts to support small business recovery in the high country, reach out to us at info@boonechamber.com.

Pictured above, left to right and top to bottom: Beech Mountain Town Council, Watauga County Commissioners, Boone Town Council, and Blowing Rock Town Council.

