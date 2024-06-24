Feeding Avery Families Celebrates Renaming Ceremony to Honor Dick Larson

Dick Larson and his wife watch the ceremony.

By Harley Nefe

Feeding Avery Families, a nonprofit organization dedicated to alleviating hunger in Avery County, held a grand celebration on June 19 to honor the contributions of longtime volunteer and community leader Dick Larson. The event marked the official renaming of their food distribution center to “The Dick Larson Food Pantry.”

The celebration, attended by community members, volunteers, and local dignitaries, was filled with heartfelt tributes and a spirit of gratitude. The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the new sign that now proudly reads “The Dick Larson Food Pantry.” The decision to rename the center was a unanimous one, recognizing Larson’s unwavering dedication and countless hours of service to Feeding Avery Families.

Dick Larson has been a cornerstone of Feeding Avery Families for over a decade. Known for his tireless efforts, Larson has been instrumental in organizing food drives, securing donations, and ensuring that the pantry operates smoothly. His leadership and compassion have touched the lives of countless families in the region, making a significant impact on the fight against hunger.

Feeding Avery Families was established with the mission to combat food insecurity in Avery County. The organization provides nutritious food to individuals and families in need, partnering with local businesses, farms, and community members to ensure a steady supply of fresh and non-perishable items. Through its various programs, including weekly distributions, emergency food assistance, and nutritional education, Feeding Avery Families serves hundreds of residents each month.

For more information about Feeding Avery Families and how you can get involved, visit their website at www.feedingaveryfamilies.org or contact their office at (828) 783-8506.

