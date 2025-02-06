Feeding Avery Families 2024 Review

During 2024, Feeding Avery Families (FAF) provided $1.4 million worth of free food to our hungry neighbors in Avery County, NC. Miraculously, FAF food cost averaged only 17 cents per individual meal, thanks to securing top quality groceries at no or very low expense. In addition, dedicated volunteers kept operation costs low.

2024 Highlights

Gave away an estimated 710,470 pounds of food, up 57% from 2023. That’s enough groceries to create 592,058 individual meals! During the Hurricane Helene recovery, our food distribution increased 92%. The new Operations Center, designed for serving the community during a natural disaster, quickly adapted with expanded hours and the ability to meet urgent needs while receiving the overwhelming influx of donations. FAF also provided household items including cleaning materials, diapers, heaters, coats, socks – along with countless bottles of water. FAF passed along many donations and delivered many van loads of groceries to fire departments, churches and other groups cooking for both residents and visiting workers. Partnered with many community groups. To assist our neighboring non-profits during the holiday season, FAF provided 700 Thanksgiving turkey boxes and 500 Christmas ham boxes with all the trimmings. In addition, FAF gave gift cards to grocery stores and other businesses. Served an average of 545 families (1,489 individuals) each month during weekly distribution days and mobile distributions. Each family received 80+ pounds of food including boxes of groceries, frozen meats, produce, bread, desserts, and more. Distributed 127,427 pounds of fresh produce to promote healthier eating habits. Farm grants covered costs for summer produce from local farms via Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and TRACTOR Food and Farms Cooperative in Spruce Pine. WAMY’s Community Garden provided veggies from just across the street. Secured much of the food for distribution each month at no cost through special opportunities with MANNA FoodBank, regional partners, and federal government programs. This kept the FAF food cost per individual meal at 17 cents. During the October-December added demand, MANNA FoodBank, Second Harvest Food Bank and Feeding Charlotte, in addition to other companies and farms, supplied extra amounts of free food. Received 87,841 pounds of free food from The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), administered by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service. Benefited from 15,000+ volunteer hours from 500 volunteers, providing most of the operation labor. Volunteers picked up donated food from Food Lion in Banner Elk five days a week, receiving 42,374 pounds of meat, deli and bakery items, and other groceries. Received 63,969 pounds of food from customers of Lowes Foods in Banner Elk, purchased at check-outs through the “Friends Feeding Friends” program. Increased mobile distribution with delivery to 22 families in the Old Beech Mountain Community, 20 families in Elk Park, and many additional locations. Gave a total of 3,770 weekend school packs to 160 children in Avery County schools. Weekly, these packs provide enough food for six meals and two snacks. Stocked the student food pantry at Lees-McRae College. Distributed personal hygiene care items thanks to donations from local organizations and individuals. Provided shoppers with food samples and recipes created by volunteers in the kitchen. Offered free dog and cat food to families with pets. Expanded our community outreach. Participated in Healthy Kids Day and the Avery Latine Fair at Williams YMCA. Served 212 Hispanic seasonal workers in May-September with special after-work pick up. Hosted a Back to School Bash at FAF with 16 partner organizations. More than 150 families received school supplies, snacks, resources and free haircuts.

In celebration & memory of Dick Larson (May 30, 1945-August 24, 2024). He served as our beloved director since 2017. In great appreciation to Jo-Anne McMurray, who retired as Co-Director in September after 7+ years of guiding FAF.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

