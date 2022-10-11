Famous Woolly Worm Festival to be Held This Weekend – October 15th and 16th in Banner Elk

By Tim Gardner

The annual Woolly Worm Festival, one of the High Country’s largest, most famous, and most unique festivals, returns to the Historic Banner Elk Elementary School grounds, located at 185 Azalea Circle in downtown Banner Elk to expect massive crowds this weekend. This year’s 45th annual Woolly Worm Festival will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15th, and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 16th.

Celebrating the famous woolly worm (also called “woolly bear”), which is a caterpillar or larvae of the Isabella tiger moth, the festival will feature thousands of visitors with their trained worms racing to determine the fastest worm. The highly-anticipated prediction of the upcoming 2022-2023 winter season’s weather in the High Country is based on Saturday’s winning worm’s appearance.

The festival is co-sponsored by the Avery County Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk. Admission is $6.00 cash/$7.00 credit card for adults, $4.00 cash/$5.00 credit card for children ages 6-12, and free admission for children ages 5 and under. All proceeds are given back to the community to enhance its schools, children’s programs and to promote business and tourism in Avery County.

With the help of the festival’s mascot Merriweather, its master of ceremonies is responsible for ensuring festival rules are rigorously kept, particularly regarding the caterpillar race. The woolly worm races feature multiple heats in which owners place their worms at the bottom of a string and hope theirs is the first to reach the top. During each heat, worms must race 42 inches up a vertical string attached to cardboard on the backboard of a flatbed trailer. People attending are allowed to yell and whistle to encourage their worm to race. Each heat consists of 25 worms and races continue all day until the grand finale at about 4:00 p.m.

At the elevated finish line, the champion worm will have its segments read by Avery County native Tommy Burleson, the 7-foot, 2-inch former Newland and Avery County High School and North Carolina State University All-American basketball player, 1972 United States Olympic team member and longtime National Basketball Association (NBA) player.

Besides being named the “worm of record” for the year to predict the winter weather, the owner of the winning worm takes home the $1,000 grand prize. The bands of fur on the worm which vary in shading and color between brown and black determine the weather forecast, with each segment corresponding to one of thirteen weeks of winter. The darker the band, the more severe the weather forecast for that week.

It’s accepted by organizers of all the Woolly Worm Festivals that the color of the worm’s thirteen body segments or stripes can be read and interpreted as a forecaster of the severity of winter weather. Although not everyone recognizes the woolly worm as an accredited weather forecaster, the worm is held in esteem by festival celebrants because of its proclaimed 80-85 percent accuracy rate in predictions.

The champion woolly worm’s markings will be read by Burleson, who will analyze all 13 segments of the woolly worm and announce the prediction.

The fun continues on Sunday, with worm races and a $500 prize to the winning worm. Fewer worms usually compete in the Sunday races, increasing an owner’s chance of winning courtesy of their fuzzy pet. Also, on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. will be the Corporate Woolly Worm Race. The winning worm earns a trophy and bragging rights for its business.

To race a worm, the cost is $8. Challengers may bring their own woolly worm or buy one at the festival for $1. Historically, up to 1,000 to 1,200 worm racers vie for the top position and the honor of having their worm predict the upcoming winter weather. Worm races have limited entries, so be sure to come early and register your worm.

In addition to the worm races, there will be delicious food and drink available for those attending, more than 150 craft vendors, various music all weekend, carnival games, inflatable rides, and fall foliage with beautiful mountain views. Attendees can also shop for woolly worm memorabilia, souvenir shirts, hand-crafted, and other items that can become family heirlooms.

Pets are not allowed other than service animals and of course, woolly worms.

The Woolly Worm Festival is an event that has been held every third weekend in October in Banner Elk since 1978. It is attended by an estimated 18,000-20,000 guests each year. The races have been featured in the world-renown Farmers’ Almanac and the Kiwanis International Magazine.

To learn more about the Woolly Worm Festival and purchase tickets online, visit its Internet website at woollyworm.com. Tickets can also be purchased at one of three trailers at the Wolly Worm Festival.

