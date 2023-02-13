Erin Grindstaff English Named Avery Register of Deeds Upon Current Register’s Retirement

Picture courtesy of Erin Grindstaff English

By Tim Gardner

Erin Grindstaff English has been named to succeed Renee Dellinger as Avery County Register of Deeds by the Avery County Republican (GOP) Executive Committee upon the pending retirement of current Register of Deeds Renee Dellinger.

The Executive Committee met February 9 and unanimously approved English for the post. Her appointment will be effective when Dellinger retires at the end of the work day on March 31. English’s first work day as Register of Deeds will be April 3.

Dellinger labeled English an ideal successor to her.

“Erin is smart, honest, dependable and she has a true servant’s heart,” Dellinger said. “Erin has done an excellent job working in our office and she will be an outstanding Register of Deeds.”

English will serve out the remainder of Dellinger’s term, which expires in 2024. English can then run for election in the Avery Republican Primary Election then if she wants a chance to remain Register of Deeds.

She has worked in the Avery Register of Deeds office for fifteen years, having served under two Register of Deeds–Tammy Baker and Dellinger.

English currently is Assistant Register of Deeds after having previously served as a Deputy Register of Deeds.

She commented to High Country Press that she is elated to become Register of Deeds: “I have very big shoes to fill following Renee (Dellinger) as Register of Deeds as she has done such an awesome job. But I am deeply appreciative to the county’s citizens, the Republican Executive Committee members and foremost, to God, for giving me this opportunity. I will work very hard in the job. And I encourage anyone who needs help from me or our staff to please contact us as our doors will be open. We are eager to help others.”

English’s staff will consist of Cheryl Garland, who will serve as Assistant Register of Deeds, and MacKenzie McKinney, who will be Deputy Register of Deeds. Like English, Garland and McKinney also currently serve under Dellinger.

English also commended and thanked Baker (now Tammy Baker Buchanan), with the following quote to the High Country Press: “I will always be grateful to Tammy for hiring me. It was a blessing to work for her. She treated me so well just as Renee has. They are two of the best Registers of Deeds.”

A graduate of Avery County High School (2004) and Mayland Community College (2008), English was raised in the Minneapolis Community of Avery County. Her parents are Bill and Patsy Ollis Grindstaff, and she has a brother, Todd.

She is married to Brandon English. They are expecting their first child this year.

