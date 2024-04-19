Early Voting Hours Set in Avery County during April 25-May 11 Period for Second North Carolina Republican Primary 

By Tim Gardner

Early Voting for the second 2024 North Carolina Republican Primary (runoff) begins April 25 and runs through May 11. And the Avery County Board of Elections has announced hours when Early Voting may be done in the county.

Those will be from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday (April 25 through May 10) and from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. That last day during that period is the only Saturday when voting can be conducted during the second Republican primary election in Avery County. There will be no Early Voting on any Sunday during the period.

Early Voting for the second Republican primary in Avery County can be done at the Avery County Board of Elections office, located in the Avery County Court House, Suite 307, at 200 Montezuma Street in Newland.

The second primary or runoff ballot will feature races between the candidates receiving the two highest number of votes in the March primary to secure the Republican nomination for North Carolina Lieutenant Governor–Hal Weatherman and Jim O’Neill–and for State Auditor–Jack Clark and Dave Boliek.

Under state law, a second primary or runoff may be requested by the candidate receiving the second highest number of votes if no candidate receives more than 30 percent of the votes cast in that regular (first) primary contest.

In the March 5, 2024 regular primary, Weatherman got 181,818 votes to O’Neill’s 147,042. Weatherman received a 19.59 percentage of votes to O’Neill’s 15.84.

There were nine other Republican candidates for Lieutenant Governor.

Also, in the regular primary, Clark got 198,793 votes, while Boliek received 189,071. Clark’s percentage of votes received was 23.24 percent and Boliek’s was 22.10.

There were four other Republican candidates for State Auditor.

In Avery County, there will not be any a second primary (runoff) for any local offices such as for Board of County Commissioners.

The second primary is only for voters registered Republican. Unaffiliated voters who voted Republican during the first primary or who did not vote then are eligible to vote in the second primary. Election Day for the second primary will be on Tuesday, May 14. All polling places in Avery County will open from 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. then.

For further information about the second primary in Avery County, call its Board of Elections office: (828) 733-8282.

