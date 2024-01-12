County Manager Declares Total Numbers Exemplify Superlative Service Provided to Avery’s Citizens and Visitors

By Tim Gardner

Avery County Government’s “By The Numbers” service from the most recent yearly reporting period have been released. They are the total numbers from county agencies of their respective services provided during the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier, Jr. said the numbers aptly and accurately reflect the county’s “commitment to its citizens to ensure continued excellent service and a high quality of life to them as well as provide quality, needed services to our visitors.”

The service numbers via their respective agency include:

General Services

18,035 County Population (Census 2020)

$3,410,000 American Rescue Grant Received

$2,646,740 Broad Band Great Grant Received

$750,000 Community Development Block Grant

Agriculture Extension Office

3,100 Plants Sold to Start Fruit and Vegetable Gardens

20 Participants in the 4-H Saddle Club

470 Individuals Reached Through Nutrition Program

1.25 million Christmas Trees Sold from Avery Farmers

19,000 Individuals Used the Community Center

50 Youth Served Through the Summer WOW Program

Sheriff’s Office

7,804 Calls for Service

811 Reports and Investigations

59 Drug Arrests

Drugs Seized:

5 dose units Amphetamine

50 grams Fentanyl

20 dose units Gabapentin

127 dose units Klonopin

42 pounds Marijuana

46 grams Marijuana Wax

145 grams Meth

1 ounce Mushrooms

3 dose units Oxycodone

308 dose units Suboxone

Elections

12,518 Registered Voters

4,543 Votes Cast in the 2022 Primary Election

6,884 Votes Cast in the 2022 General Election

54.49 percent Voter Turnout For 2022 General Election

Senior Services

6,364 Senior Center Congregate Meals Served

17,141 Senior Center Home Delivered Meals

5,736 In-Home Aide Hours Provided

87 Medicare Counseling Appointments

738 Shopping and Non-Emergency Medical Trips Provided

250 Hours of Respite Care Provided

Solid Waste

301 Tons of Recycling Collected by Solid Waste

20,221.37 Tons of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)-Households Waste

177 Tons of Tires Recycled

14 Tons of Household Hazardous Waste Collected

315 Tons of Metals Recycled

35 Tons of Televisions Recycled

Register of Deeds

2,254 Deeds Recorded

294 Marriage License Issued

Social Services (Department of Social Services-DSS)

2,928 Walk-In Visits to Social Services

4 Adoptions Through Social Services

1 Guardianship Placement

70 Children per month Daycare Service Provided

5,424 Individuals served through Income Support Programs

Soil and Water

126 Soil and Water Quality Services Provided

7,562 Feet of Trout Stream Restoration

553 Acres Agriculture Land Quality Enhancements

212 Tons of Soil Saved from Entering Trout Streams

$4,140,036 Funding Through State and Federal Programs

Transportation

360,085 Total Miles Driven

645 Veterans Served with Transportation

3,426 Senior’s Served with Transportation

2,004 Employment Trips with Transportation

7,278 Trips for Human Services Agencies

392 Education

23,345 Total Trips Served

Emergency Management

238 Fire Inspections including new construction

9 Emergency Preparedness Meetings

17 SAR/Incident Command Centers Setup

4 Emergency Operation Center Activated

4 Assisted Other Agencies (County/State)

12 Special Operations

Investigations:

61 Structure Fires

33 Outside Fires

11 Vehicle Fires

10 Gas Leaks

4 Hazardous Materials

Communications

58,586 Total Calls into Center

13,073 Emergency 911 Calls into Center

Inspections

237 New Construction Plans Permitted

260 New Renovation Permits

536 Electrical/Mechanical/Plumbing Permits

3,198 Total Inspections Conducted

$308,680.18 Total Intake of Fees

$215,989,247.72 Total Estimated Project Value

Tax Office

98.44 percent Collection Rate For 2022 – 23

99.55 percent Collection Rate for The Past 10 Years

$22,176,719 Total Property Taxes Collected

Parks and Recreation

53,101 Total Attendance

16,109 Pool Participants

1,336 Youth Sports Participants

3,960 MANNA Food Bank Participants

160 Mountain/Special Olympics Activities

Ambulance Service / Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

3,469 Emergency Calls / Transports

79 Community Paramedic Service Visits

In a closing statement to High Country Press, Barrier, Jr. declared that he, the Board of Commissioners, and other County of Avery officials are especially proud of those statistical service numbers. “The numbers provide evidence of the hard work and dedication of all county employees to the citizens and visitors of Avery County in addition to the excellent services the county government agencies provide. They truly exemplify Avery County at its best. The efforts of our employees keep getting better and better and our services provided keep expanding. It’s deeply satisfying that the services given to our citizens and visitors by an excellent group of employees are so good.”

