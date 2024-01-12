1000 x 90

County Manager Declares Total Numbers Exemplify Superlative Service Provided to Avery’s Citizens and Visitors

By Tim Gardner

Avery County Government’s “By The Numbers” service from the most recent yearly reporting period have been released.  They are the total numbers from county agencies of their respective services provided during the 2022-2023 fiscal year.  

Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier, Jr. said the numbers aptly and accurately reflect the county’s “commitment to its citizens to ensure continued excellent service and a high quality of life to them as well as provide quality, needed services to our visitors.”

The service numbers via their respective agency include: 

General Services

18,035               County Population (Census 2020)

$3,410,000        American Rescue Grant Received 

$2,646,740        Broad Band Great Grant Received

$750,000           Community Development Block Grant   

Agriculture Extension Office

3,100                 Plants Sold to Start Fruit and Vegetable Gardens 

20                      Participants in the 4-H Saddle Club  

470                    Individuals Reached Through Nutrition Program 

1.25 million       Christmas Trees Sold from Avery Farmers

19,000              Individuals Used the Community Center

50                     Youth Served Through the Summer WOW Program

Sheriff’s Office

7,804               Calls for Service

811                  Reports and Investigations

59                    Drug Arrests

Drugs Seized:

5   dose units      Amphetamine

50   grams            Fentanyl

20   dose units        Gabapentin

127  dose units       Klonopin 

42   pounds            Marijuana

46   grams            Marijuana Wax

145  grams            Meth

1 ounce              Mushrooms

dose units       Oxycodone

308 dose units    Suboxone

Elections

12,518    Registered Voters

4,543     Votes Cast in the 2022 Primary Election

6,884      Votes Cast in the 2022 General Election

54.49 percent     Voter Turnout For 2022 General Election

Senior Services

6,364            Senior Center Congregate Meals Served 

17,141          Senior Center Home Delivered Meals

5,736           In-Home Aide Hours Provided     

87                Medicare Counseling Appointments 

738               Shopping and Non-Emergency Medical Trips Provided

250               Hours of Respite Care Provided

Solid Waste

301         Tons of Recycling Collected by Solid Waste

20,221.37     Tons of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW)-Households Waste

177      Tons of Tires Recycled

14        Tons of Household Hazardous Waste Collected

315      Tons of Metals Recycled

35        Tons of Televisions Recycled

Register of Deeds

2,254   Deeds Recorded 

294      Marriage License Issued

Social Services (Department of Social Services-DSS)

2,928      Walk-In Visits to Social Services

4        Adoptions Through Social Services

1        Guardianship Placement 

70        Children per month Daycare Service Provided 

5,424      Individuals served through Income Support Programs                                            

Soil and Water

126   Soil and Water Quality Services Provided

7,562    Feet of Trout Stream Restoration

553      Acres Agriculture Land Quality Enhancements

212       Tons of Soil Saved from Entering Trout Streams

$4,140,036      Funding Through State and Federal Programs

Transportation

360,085   Total Miles Driven

645     Veterans Served with Transportation

3,426    Senior’s Served with Transportation

2,004     Employment Trips with Transportation

7,278     Trips for Human Services Agencies

392        Education

23,345     Total Trips Served 

Emergency Management

238       Fire Inspections including new construction

9           Emergency Preparedness Meetings

17         SAR/Incident Command Centers Setup

4           Emergency Operation Center Activated

4           Assisted Other Agencies (County/State)

12         Special Operations

Investigations:

61            Structure Fires

33            Outside Fires

11            Vehicle Fires

10            Gas Leaks

4             Hazardous Materials                  

Communications

58,586      Total Calls into Center

13,073       Emergency 911 Calls into Center

Inspections

237    New Construction Plans Permitted

260     New Renovation Permits

536     Electrical/Mechanical/Plumbing Permits

3,198     Total Inspections Conducted

$308,680.18     Total Intake of Fees

$215,989,247.72    Total Estimated Project Value

Tax Office

98.44 percent       Collection Rate For 2022 – 23

99.55 percent       Collection Rate for The Past 10 Years

$22,176,719         Total Property Taxes Collected

Parks and Recreation

53,101       Total Attendance 

16,109        Pool  Participants

1,336          Youth Sports Participants

3,960          MANNA Food Bank Participants

160            Mountain/Special Olympics Activities   

Ambulance Service / Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

3,469        Emergency Calls / Transports

79              Community Paramedic Service Visits

In a closing statement to High Country Press, Barrier, Jr. declared that he, the Board of Commissioners, and other County of Avery officials are especially proud of those statistical service numbers. “The numbers provide evidence of the hard work and dedication of all county employees to the citizens and visitors of Avery County in addition to the excellent services the county government agencies provide. They truly exemplify Avery County at its best.  The efforts of our employees keep getting better and better and our services provided keep expanding. It’s deeply satisfying that the services given to our citizens and visitors by an excellent group of employees are so good.”