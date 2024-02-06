Conversation with Avery County Business Personal Property Tax Manager Shelia Thomas

By Tim Gardner

Those who know Shelia Thomas and others with whom she comes in contact are impressed with her kindness, compassion for others, and easy-going demeanor. And as one of the Avery County’s longest-tenured public servants in a local government role, Thomas is noted for her dedication, professionalism, and expertise in the various functions in her job without desire for any special recognition or commendation of such.

However, with her pending retirement this year, Thomas is featured in the below questions and answers segment, followed by comments from several of her fellow-tax office employees about her. Those personify that among the highest tributes anyone can receive are those given by peers.

High Country Press: For those who want to know more about you outside of your profession, what is your personal background?

Shelia Thomas

Thomas: I grew up in the Heaton Community of Avery County. I have been married to David Thomas for 35 years. We live in the Cranberry Community of Avery. David and I have two daughters, Brittany Avery, who is married to Austin Avery, and they live in Jonesborough, Tennessee, and McKenzie McKinney, who is married to Reverend Lucas McKinney, and they live in the Altamont Community of Avery County. David and I have four grandchildren: McCoy, Bohannon, and Anson Avery, and Lettie McKinney. David and I also have another grandchild to be born this spring as McKenzie is expecting another baby girl.

I graduated from Cloudland High School in Roan Mountain, Tennessee and then I entered the work force. I currently attend Powder Mill Baptist Church in Avery County.

High Country Press: A two-part question… How long have you worked for the County of Avery? And what different jobs have you held working for its Tax Department?

Thomas: I have worked fulltime for the County of Avery for 28 years. Prior to that, I worked two years for Cott Systems, a revaluation company that was contracted out for the county tax office. That temporary job gave me some knowledge regarding the tax office operations.

Just to show how God had a plan for me, I was working in the Banner Elk Glove Factory when the job with Cott Systems came open, which led me to my full-time work career in the Avery County Tax Office. I have done some of everything working in the office. I have worked on revaluation, trained in collections, and helped with new construction.

High Country Press: In detail, what are your job duties and responsibilities in your current position of Business Personal Property Tax Manager?

Thomas: I assist business owners with business property matters. I help them list their property and apply depreciation schedules in order to arrive at a taxable value. I prepare and maintain files and records, assist taxpayers, attorneys, and the general public with questions. I also list and value airplanes located or housed in our county. I have my Personal Property Appraisal certification for the North Carolina Department of Revenue, as well as my Listing and Assessing Certification.

High Country Press: In your general work week… Do you have a regular routine or does your general work schedule often change daily?

Thomas: My workday has a regular routine. I have a workflow to make sure my business accounts are accurate and comply with the North Carolina General Statues.

High Country Press: Your supervisor, Andrea Turbyfill, and your other fellow employees have described you as basically the Avery Tax Office’s daily trouble-shooter of sorts as its go-to person for historical and institutional knowledge. How does it make you feel to know that your supervisor and your other fellow-tax department colleagues hold you in such high regard for your professional expertise?

Thomas: It is very humbling to know my Andrea and my co-workers have so much faith and confidence in me. Our office staff makes a great team.

High Country Press: What are the attributes for being a productive and successful Business Personal Property Tax Manager…How would you define them?

Thomas: The main quality to being successful in this office and in my position is talking to the public and helping others as much as possible. Taxes are not most people’s favorite thing. It helps if you can explain the why and how, for example the General Statues of the State regarding taxation. If you treat people with kindness and understanding, the rest will fall into place.

High Country Press: What have been the most significant changes in Avery County tax collections, tax assessing, and mapping that you have witnessed first-hand and been instrumental in making?



Thomas: The most significant change would be the computer software. We have all our information on the Internet and the public has access to the most up-to-date records. When I began working in the tax office, our mapping was all paper maps and plats were only available in the office and copied on a monster-sized machine. Our mapping changes have a month or so delay, but for the most part, it is way more efficient than the old days I just described. And the number of employees in the tax office has increased and that has helped it be more efficient and professional.

High Country Press: You have announced that you are retiring this year… What is your actual retirement date?

Thomas: The good Lord willing, I will retire at the end of June (28—last workday in the month).

High Country Press: How would you describe the professional and personal rewards you have had and still enjoy of serving in the posts in which you have worked for the County of Avery?

Thomas: I have been blessed with the opportunity to work with wonderful co-workers and even though many people do not like to have to pay taxes, I have for the most part, met many wonderful people. My job has allowed me to help provide for my family over the years.

High Country Press: A two-part question: What activities do you plan to consistently be involved in after you no longer work for the Avery County Tax Office? And would you consider running for any local, regional, state, or national political office after you retire?

Thomas: After my retirement, I hope to spend more time with my husband, who also is retiring in June. I also want to spend more time with my children and grandchildren. And no, I would never consider being involved in politics.

High Country Press: What additional comments would you like to make about yourself, Avery’s Tax Department, and any other topics to all who read this article?

Thomas: I want to thank Andrea and my past and current co-workers for the love and support they have given me through my many years as an employee of the County of Avery. After being in a position for as long as I have, your co-workers become family. We have been through up-and-downs. We have been through births, deaths, sickness, and other troubles and we have been there for each other. In 2012, I went through a traumatic illness. My co-workers, the county commissioners, and county employees helped and supported me and my family, for which I am extremely grateful. Most of all, I want to give all the praise and glory to my God for walking through this journey with me.

-Professional Associates Comments About Shelia Thomas-

Avery County Tax Administrator and Tax Collector Andrea Turbyfill:I have worked with Shelia for almost 24 years. She has been the backbone of the tax office. She is always so patient and helpful with everyone who comes in the office. She is the most organized person I know. When she retires, there will be big shoes to fill. She and I started out as co-workers but are finishing up her job tenure as good friends. We have been through a lot of life together. Shelia has a Christian heart and is the most caring, giving, kind, and loving person I know. She is always doing something for someone in the community. She has been an island in the storm for me many times. She has been with me through the death of my parents, the birth of my child, and everything else in between. I may be losing a co- worker soon, but I will always have her as my dear friend. I cannot wait to see her spending as much time as she wants with her husband, children, in-laws, and her precious grandchildren.

Avery Land Records Manager Danielle Henson: Shelia is a rare gem and to know her is to love her. Her love for God, for family, and her friends is contagious and makes you want to be more like her. I am blessed to have her for a friend and as a co-worker for the past 20-plus years. Shelia will be greatly missed in the tax office by her co-workers and the general public when she retires.

Avery Assistant Tax Collector Sharon Coffey Moody: Shelia has a sweet disposition. She is good to every person she encounters. Shelia wears many hats: friend, prayer warrior, and leader even though she does not realize the latter. And she is a good wife, mother, grandmother, and best of all, a true Godly woman. Shelia truly will be missed when she retires from the tax office.

Avery Deputy Tax Collector Crystal Hicks: I will miss all the moments Shelia and I have shared, especially the funny chats, talks about her precious family, and always being a wonderful friend who is always there when you need her. I hope that she enjoys every single day of her retirement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

