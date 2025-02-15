Blue Ridge Energy and Sister Co-op Crews, Contractors Make Great Progress Today: 949 Left as of 4:30 pm

Despite heavy rain and extensive damage to the electric system from this week’s ice storm, Blue Ridge Energy line technicians and assisting crews are making tremendous progress: power outages are down 949 as of 4:30 pm Saturday.

Ashe district stands at 417 members affected; Alleghany district: 344, Wilkes at 166, and Watauga district at 22 members without power at 4:30 pm Saturday.

Outages are down from a high of around 14,000 after the ice storm hit.

“Crews working today are discovering more broken power poles and mangled lines as they work their way into the final damaged areas,” said Renee Walker, director of public relations. “Aside from repairing lines, a pole replacement typically takes four hours from start to finish,” she explained as an example of the time involved in power restoration.

“Crews will continue working this evening and tonight – and tomorrow if needed – to restore every member with power. We know it’s been difficult, and we appreciate the support members have shown for all the team of over 130 line technicians and contractors working hard to restore power,” Walker added.

Damage from this week’s freezing rain and ice led to widespread, extensive damage and outages, primarily in Ashe, Alleghany, Watauga and Wilkes counties. Over 800 locations on the electric system were damaged.

Blue Ridge Energy thanks those who answered the call to help and sent crews: Rutherford EMC, Energy United, Union Power Cooperative, Piedmont Electric, Four County EMC, Surry-Yadkin EMC, Randolph EMC, Pee Dee Electric, Pike Corp., Lucas Tree, Kendall Tree and Xylem.

The cooperative cautions the public that downed power lines can still be energized, dangerous or even deadly! Please stay far away from downed lines, which can be hidden underneath fallen trees and other affected structures. Only a trained line technician should go near a power line. You can report downed lines by calling 1-800-451-5474.

Members should report outages by calling PowerLine at 1-800-448-2383, by using the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app, or, by texting OUT to 70216. Reports of outages and downed lines cannot be accepted over social media. Please report these using one of the options above to be sure it is entered into the cooperative’s outage management system.

Outage status is available 24/7 on the cooperative’s live outage map at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com and on the mobile app.

