Blue Ridge Energy, Assisting Crews Continue 24/7 Restoration Efforts: Full Power Restoration Expected to Last into Weekend Due to Damage

After battling widespread, severe damage from Wednesday’s 20-hour period of freezing rain and ice accumulation, Blue Ridge Energy and assisting line technicians are working to restore power to the remaining 4,227 members as of 11 am Friday.

Over 800 locations on the cooperative’s 8,000 miles of power line primarily in Ashe, Alleghany, Wilkes and Watauga counties were damaged by the heavy icing tearing down trees and large limbs into power lines and breaking poles across the system.

“Damage is widespread across four counties and what remains today is some of the worst damage we’ve seen from the storm,” said Renee Walker, director of public relations. “Due to the extent of damage, we project full restoration will take into this weekend,” she explained.

“We have a team of 130 line technicians and other outside personnel working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible as they make line repairs and replace power poles around the clock until every member is restored with power,” Walker added.

Assisting Blue Ridge Energy line technicians are crews from Rutherford EMC, Energy United, Union Power Cooperative, Piedmont Electric, Four County EMC, Surry-Yadkin EMC, Randolph EMC, Pee Dee Electric, Pike Corp., Lucas Tree, Kendall Tree and Xylem.

The cooperative cautions the public to think safety around downed trees and power lines. Be aware that downed power lines can still be energized, and therefore dangerous or even deadly! Please stay far away from power lines, which can be hidden underneath downed trees and other affected structures. Only a trained line technician should ever go near a downed power line. You can report downed lines by calling 1-800-451-5474.

While Blue Ridge Energy is aware of outages and system operators are monitoring conditions, members should report outages by calling PowerLine at 1-800-448-2383, by using the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app, or, by texting OUT to 70216. Outage reports cannot be accepted over social media.

Outage status is available 24/7 on the cooperative’s live outage map at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com and on the mobile app.

Line technician working his way into a damaged line location in Blue Ridge Energy’s mountain service area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

