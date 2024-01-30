Benefit Meal and Concert for Heart Disease Patient Mercy Benfield to be held Saturday, February 3

By Tim Gardner

A benefit to support and help Avery County Baby Mercy Benfield win her battle against congenital heart disease will be held Saturday, February 3 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Crossnore First Baptist Church Family Center, located at 220 East Crossnore Drive (just a half mile off U.S. Highway 221) in the Crossnore Township of Avery County. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The benefit, featuring a meal consisting of spaghetti, salad, bread, and various desserts will be available to all who attend as will live music by the local singers and musicians Fully Persuaded at 3:00 p.m. and the Boone & Church Boys Band at 5:00 p.m.

All proceeds and donations collected at the benefit meal and concert will be given to Mercy’s parents, Colby and Taylor Hobbs Benfield, to help pay her medical and other related expenses, which include many doctors’ appointments and hospital stays. Those expenses have been astronomical in cost since Mercy, who was diagnosed with congenital heart disease, a defect in the structure of the heart or its vessels, at her birth in 2023.

Mercy will celebrate her first birthday on February 2.

For further details about the Mercy Benfield Benefit Meal and Concert and making donations to this most worthy cause, call Teresa Benfield at (828) 442-2960.

