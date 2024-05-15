Beech Mountain’s Farmers’ Market OPENS June 7th;  “Watch Us Grow” is the Theme

“Watch Us Grow” is the theme for Beech Mountain’s 1st Farmers’ Market of the year on Friday, June 7th. “We’ve grown to 36 farmers, artists and local craft vendors, all sharing a wide assortment of homegrown and handmade products…there really is something for everyone at the market.” remarked Sandy Carr, Volunteer Market Manager.

Markets will be held on the first Friday of the month, June – October, from 2 – 6pm in the public parking lot across from Fred’s General Mercantile. At the June Market, the 1st 100 attendees will receive free white pine seedlings to plant courtesy of the Buckeye Recreation Center and a free market shopping bag. June’s Special Guest is the High Country Hottest Blogger Jen Gemberling with over 19k followers @ncmountaintraveler. She will be sharing her social media and local knowledge at the Town’s Community News Tent from 2 – 4pm. The market will have our usual samples and new this year a Farm Animal Petting Zoo!

Fresh organic produce, honey, baked goods, plants, cut flowers, microgreens, gourmet dog treats, jewelry, art, crafts and farm raised beef/pork/lamb/eggs are just a few of the local products available for purchase. Ample parking and one of the best views of the High Country add to your shopping experience. Before or after the market, take a hike on one of the mountain’s scenic trails or stop by one of our restaurants for lunch or dinner.

The market is run by volunteers with support from the Town of Beech Mountain. It is funded by a grant from the Tourism Development Authority. “A big thank you to the many individuals who work to make this town-wide community event such a success,” said Sandy. Call (954)931-1810 with any questions. “We hope to see everyone at the market!”

