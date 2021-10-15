Avery Humane Society Raffle for Numerous Prizes Including a 2021 Nissan Frontier Ends at Midnight on Sunday

By Nathan Ham

Back in July, the Avery Humane Society launched the Lucky Paws Raffle Extravaganza where people could purchase online raffle tickets for prizes donated by over 50 area businesses and individuals in the High Country.

The time to purchase tickets for the raffle is almost over as people still have time to get their $100 raffle tickets by midnight on October 17.

“Every prize was donated so all of the raffle ticket purchases are going to the shelter to provide, food, shelter, medical care and a lot of love and attention,” said Gwynne Dyer, the Executive Director of the Avery Humane Society. “We are so grateful to the business community that gave us all of these incredible prizes and we are amazed and thankful for the support from the public in buying tickets. Fundraisers like this are so important to the sustainability of the shelter because we don’t get any government funding. These things are vital to us.”

There are 11 total grand prizes that will be given out on Thursday at 6 p.m. The event will be streamed on the Avery Humane Society’s Facebook Page. You do not have to be watching the stream to win a prize.

The grand prize is a 2021 Nissan Frontier.

“We have had the truck since Monday and we have been driving it around with signs on it. So we have the actual truck here and it will be at the shelter on Thursday night,” Dyer said.

Other prizes include: Exquisite Diamond Necklace, High Country Dining Package, High Country Adventure Package, Eagle’s Nest Glamping Package, Eagle’s Nest Luxury Package, High Country Décor Package, Linville Ridge Country Club Package, Tennessee Vacation & Titans Football Package, Sugar Mountain Winter Ski/ Summer Golf & Tennis Package and a weekend at Charles Kuralt’s Hideaway Cabin on Grandfather Mountain

Avery Humane Society houses more than 600 animals at the shelter each year and provides free or low-cost spay and neuter services to hundreds more to reduce the number of unwanted and vulnerable animals in the community. The humane society has a 94% adoption rate, which is consistently one of the highest numbers in the state, and they never euthanize a health animal. Animals will stay at the shelter until they are placed with their forever family. Avery Humane Society is also the only organization in Avery County that provides services for homeless animals. The county does not have an animal control service and does not provide funding to the humane society.

You can purchase raffle tickets by clicking here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

