Avery High to Honor Military Veterans and Emergency First Responders at School’s Football Game Friday, September 6

By Tim Gardner

Avery County High School officials would like to invite all Military Veterans and Emergency First Responders (medical, fire, law enforcement, and dispatch) to come and watch the Vikings football team play Bessemer City on Friday night, September 6, and be honored for their service during a special ceremony on the MacDonald Stadium turf.

Avery County High School is located at 401 High School Road in Newland.

All Military Veterans and Emergency First Responders will be admitted free to the game. They will receive a complimentary meal provided by the Avery High School JROTC and Hospitality/Culinary Departments as well as be recognized at the center of the MacDonald Stadium field with the presentation of the school’s new giant 50-foot by 30-foot “Old Glory” American flag during the playing of the National Anthem.

The meal will begin being served at 5:30 p.m. and will include chicken, hamburgers, and hotdogs, along with three side items as well as a variety of desserts.

Then at 6:45 p.m., the flag presentation will be held with the playing of the National Anthem as Military Veterans and Emergency First Responders are recognized at center field.

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

