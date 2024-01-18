Avery Fire Commission Secures Grant to Purchase Smoke Alarms for County Citizens

The Avery County Fire Commission recently received grant funding from the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina in the amount of $7,000.00. The Fire Commission used the funding to purchase 270 sealed battery ionization smoke alarms for distribution to homes throughout Avery County that needed them.

The smoke alarm units were provided to volunteer fire departments in the County and made available at its various fire stations. Firefighters from these fire departments helped install the units when requested and are still available to provide future installations.

The smoke alarm units were ordered in early 2023 and more than half have already been placed in Avery County homes. According to Fire Commission Coordinator Brian Ledford, many of the units were installed in homes of elderly citizens. He added that some homes where they were placed had no working smoke alarms.

National fire data provides evidence of the all-important need for every home to have a working smoke alarm. According to that data, the risk of an individual or more people dying in reported home structure fires is more than twice lower in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes with no alarms or with those that don’t work.

As a limited supply of the smoke alarm units are still available, Avery County citizens interested in obtaining one for their homes are advised to contact their local volunteer fire department or phone the Avery County Fire Commission at (828) 737-5522.

Avery Fire Commission Assistant Coordinator Teddy Thomas

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

