Avery County Weightlifter Seeking to Become a World Champion

Blake Stanley pictured here squatting 727.5 pounds.

The 365 Strong World Powerlifting Federation’s World Games are set to begin on Friday, and Avery County resident Blake Stanley is hoping to become the county’s first world champion in any sport.

Stanley has been averaging three hours a day lifting and doing active recovery work preparing to become a world champion weightlifter and the High Country’s second World Champion (Benny Parsons won the 1973 NASCAR Winston Cup Championship).

The event is set to take place from Friday, October 15 through Sunday, October 17 and is slated to feature representatives from about 13 countries. The event takes place at Muzz’s Gym, located at 201 NC Highway 268, Elkin Hwy Suite J in North Wilkesboro and will begin on Friday at 6:15 p.m. with an opening ceremony and an athlete meet and greet.

Lifting will take place on Saturday and Sunday as some of the best lifters from all over the world compete for a world title. Stanley will lift on day two starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Tickets will be $10 per person and the entire community is strongly encouraged to attend the historic event!

“I’ve worked so hard to get to this point both physically and mentally and I couldn’t be more excited for this amazing opportunity and I hope everyone will come out to attend the event. I mean how many chances do we even get to see a world championship let alone participate in one? But let’s be honest, I don’t just want to take part, I want to take over and win,” Stanley said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

