Avery County to have Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, August 17

By Tim Gardner

The Avery County Solid Waste Department will hold a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, August 17 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on the Agricultural Fairgrounds at 661 Vale Road in Newland.

This annual event is for Avery residents only and is considered one in which they can help protect the environment by properly disposing of household hazardous waste items.

All individuals using the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day service are asked to have a picture identification (ID) of some sort to show the solid waste attendants on duty to verify that they are Avery County residents.

Household Hazardous Waste items accepted at the disposal site include: pesticides and herbicides; any type of paint; paint strippers; stains and varnishes; petroleum products; solvent cleaners; drain openers; any type of batteries; and old gas, oil, and antifreeze.

These items may be disposed of for free. However, commercial waste items will not be accepted by the attendants on duty. Televisions or other electronic objects also will not be accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Site.

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is sponsored by the Avery County Cooperative Extension Department, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, and the Consumer Services Pesticide Assistance Disposal Program.

For further details about Avery County’s Household Hazardous Collection Day, call (828) 737-5420 or (828) 260-9205.

