 Avery County Sheriff’s Office Offers Reminders for a Safe Independence Day

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (2023) there were an estimated 10,200 fireworks-related injuries, and 11 fireworks-related deaths in 2022. Sheriff Mike Henley hopes to encourage the public to keep themselves and their families’ safe while celebrating our nation’s independence this week.

You can help to reduce the number of fireworks-related injuries by following these basic safety tips:

Research city/county ordinances and state laws related to fireworks to ensure the fireworks you are using are not prohibited. Do not attempt to relight fireworks that seem to be “duds.” Soak them with water and throw them away! Find a safe area to light your fireworks away from any trees, structures, or vehicles that could potentially be damaged. Never stand near a lit firework. Make sure to back up to a safe distance after lighting. Wear eye protection while lighting fireworks. Have a water source nearby like a garden hose or bucket of water to douse any unexpected mishaps. Before throwing out your spent fireworks, soak them in water to avoid a trash fire. Children should never be allowed to play with or handle fireworks of any kind, including sparklers. While fun to play with, sparklers can burn at over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Never use fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Don’t forget to have fun!

It is important to know the risks if you plan to use fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July this year so you can take the necessary precautions to keep yourself safe. Sheriff Mike Henley hopes you and your families have a wonderful Independence Day!

The mission of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, Inc. is to serve as the statewide voice to protect, promote, preserve, and enhance the Office of Sheriff in North Carolina through education, training, and legislative initiatives that increase public safety and protect the rights of the citizens of North Carolina.

– Proudly serving the sheriffs and citizens of North Carolina since 1922 –

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

