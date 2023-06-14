Avery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Found Mortar Shell

On Friday June 9th at approximately 8 pm, two people in the Minneapolis community of Avery County uncovered what appeared to be a mortar shell located in the water of the Toe River. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area to determine what exactly was found and the course action that was necessary.

The Sheriff’s Office contacted the SBI Bomb Disposal Unit to assist in identifying and the disposal of the ordinance in question. At approximately 12 midnight, SBI Bomb Technicians transported the mortar shell to a safe location and counter charged the ordinance safely without further incident.

