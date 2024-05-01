Avery County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team Make an Arrest on April 22

On 22 April, 2024, Narcotics Detectives with the Avery County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team conducted a traffic stop in the Ingalls Community in our efforts to combat illegal narcotics in Avery County. The vehicle stop resulted in the arrest of Mark King, 56 years old of Roaring Creek and Kimberly Storie, 47 of Roaring Creek. Over ½ ounce of Methamphetamine, Diazepam pills and a firearm were located. The charges included Possession with Intent to sale and deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Sale and Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Thanks to Lieutenant Kelly Johnson of the Spruce Pine Police Department and his K9 partner “Tank”.

Mark King and Kimberly Storie

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

