Avery County Sheriff’s Office Announces Addition of New Crime Fighting K-9

Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley would like to announce the arrival of the Sheriff’s Office’s latest crime-fighting K-9. A K-9 is a dog trained to assist law enforcement officers. Avery’s new “Deputy K-9 Ghost” is a two-year-old Belgium Malinois and is trained in apprehension, tracking, and narcotics detection.

Detective Casey Lee received this K-9 after completing an intensive six-week training course at Orchard Knoll K-9 Training Center near Raleigh, North Carolina. Detective Lee is an experienced K-9 handler who was assigned “Deputy K-9 Kilo” for many years. Sheriff Henley said “K-9 Kilo” was an “outstanding K-9 Deputy who served the Avery County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Avery County for 10 years before passing away earlier this year.”

