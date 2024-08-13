Avery County Schools to Open 2024-2025 Year for Students on Wednesday, August 14

By Tim Gardner

An anticipated 1,770 students will start attending classes in Avery County Public Schools for the 2024-2025 academic year on Wednesday, August 14.

That first day of school will run the entire day.

Public schools in Avery County include Avery High; Avery Middle and Cranberry Middle; and Riverside, Banner Elk, Crossnore, Freedom Trail, and Newland Elementary schools.

Classes will start and end at the following times Monday through Friday (excluding early dismissal days and holidays when schools are closed) at each of the county public schools:

Banner Elk 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Crossnore 8:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Freedom Trail 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Riverside: 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Newland: 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Avery Middle: 8:00 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (Car Riders Dismissed at 2:50 p.m.)

Cranberry 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Avery High 8:05 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.

Avery teachers and related staff officially began their new school year with required workdays that started on Wednesday, August 7.

Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman said that the anticipated number of students starting school on August 14 does not include Pre-Kindergarten students as the enrollment numbers for them have not been finalized, but he hopes there will be at least 90 students (18 per school) in the county’s five elementary schools–Banner Elk, Crossnore, Freedom Trail, Riverside, and Newland. If the total Pre-Kindergarten enrollment number becomes 90, then the anticipated number of students in the Avery County School System would rise to 1,860 to start the 2024-2025 year.

Dr. Brigman shared the following greeting with High Country Press that he sent to students, their families, and community members for the new school year: “It is my great pleasure to welcome you all to the start of a new and exciting school year! I hope your summer has been filled with wonderful experiences, rest, and quality time with loved ones. We are thrilled to open our doors once again on Wednesday, August 14,and continue our journey of learning, growth, and achievement.

“Our dedicated staff has been working diligently over the summer to prepare for a year full of meaningful educational opportunities. We are committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment where every student can thrive, both academically and personally. As we embark on this new academic year, we encourage each of our students to embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead, knowing that they have the full support of our exceptional teachers, staff, and administration.

“Parents and guardians, we value your partnership and involvement in your child’s education. Your support is vital to our shared success, and we are excited to collaborate with you to ensure the best possible outcomes for all our students.

“Let’s make this school year one of great achievements, positive relationships, and memorable experiences. Together, we can create a bright and promising future for every student in Avery County.

“Here’s to a wonderful 2024-2025 school year!”

The last day of the 2024-2025 Avery County school year is listed as Thursday, May 29, 2025. However, that date could change depending on how many days students must make up (via North Carolina Department of Public Instruction guidelines) that they miss due to inclement weather or other uncontrollable happenings.

The complete 2024-2025 Avery County Schools master calendar can be assessed by logging online to:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1PmpQJAQAvbm3l9K58OoetkVHeIXubrXzWbuft6oAMiw/edit?gid=1888535311#gid=1888535311

Students who have attended other school systems and wish to transfer to an Avery County School may register to do so by meeting with officials at the school they want to attend.

For further information about Avery County Schools, phone (828) 733-6006 or log online to averyschools.net.

