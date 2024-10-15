Avery County Public Schools to Tentatively Reopen on Wednesday, November 6

By Tim Gardner

Dr. Dan Brigman, Superintendent of Avery County Schools, has announced that all of the county’s public schools–elementary, middle, and the high school–will tentatively reopen on Wednesday, November 6. School on that day will be on a two-hour delay with dismissal at regular school times. School buses will run on primary roads only.

Elementary schools in the Avery Public School System are Riverside, Banner Elk, Freedom Trail, Newland, and Crossnore. Cranberry and Avery Middle are its two middle schools. Avery County High is its sole high school.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue for all Avery County citizens as we strive to rebuild after the severe storms and flooding from Hurricane Helene,” Dr. Brigman said. “We (he and other county school system officials) are now transitioning from recovery and relief efforts to planning for reopening of our schools. The tentative plans are subject to change based on legislative action or local requirements.”

Dr. Brigman also said that all school system employees not currently still working should plan to return to work on Friday, October 25 for optional workdays. Work hours for all employees will be 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. from October 25 through Friday, November 1. Monday, November 4 and Tuesday, November 5 will be required workdays for all faculty and other school system employees.

The school superintendent also announced that the school system’s partners at the Williams YMCA of Avery County in Linville are planning to continue after-school care beginning November 6.

Dr. Brigman further noted that road conditions continue to be a concern throughout Avery County and that before the students return to school, modified bus routes and pick-up and drop-off locations will be identified and communicated to all students and families as soon as possible. He added that he, other school system officials, and Department of Transportation representatives will be reassessing school schedules and road conditions every week leading up to the reopening of schools.

