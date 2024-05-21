Avery County Memorial Day Ceremony to be Held May 27 on the County and Town Square in Newland to Remember and Honor Slain Veterans

By Tim Gardner

On May 27, Avery County will hold its annual Memorial Day celebration between its Veterans’ Monument and Gardens and the Fallen Officers, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and Ten Commandments monuments on the County of Avery/Town of Newland Square, across the road from the Avery Court House. The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. and honors Avery County natives or residents who perished while fighting for the United States of America in a military battle.

It is organized and conducted each year by the Avery County Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Auxiliary-Pat Ray Post 4286, Disabled American Veterans, and the County of Avery.

Sergeant Kevin Holden (US Army Retired), will deliver opening remarks and the event’s keynote speech.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States observed for remembering the people who died while serving in the country’s armed forces. The holiday was held on May 30 from 1868 to 1970. The holiday has since been observed every year on the last Monday of May. It marks the unofficial start of the summer vacation season, while Labor Day (first Monday in September) marks its end.

Many people visit cemeteries and memorials, particularly to honor those who have died in military service. And they decorate graves and place an American flag on each grave—especially in national cemeteries.

Memorial Day is different than Veterans Day or Armed Forces Day. Veterans Day, held on November 11 each year, celebrates the service of all United States military veterans and Armed Forces Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in May every year to recognize and thank active military members for their patriotic service in support of the republic of the United States of America and national interests.

The 2024 Avery County Memorial Day program will start with a general welcome to all attending from Phillip Greene, the event’s emcee this year. Reverend Larry Dale Stamey, a United States Army veteran who served during the Vietnam Conflict, and is the Avery Honor Guard Chaplain, will offer the opening prayer.

Posting of Colors will then be conducted by the Avery High School JROTC, led by its instructor, Lieutenant Colonel David Baker, followed by the National Anthem, sang by Stephanie Watson.

Other patriotic music will then be performed by Dee Raby and the Avery County Community Band.

Captain Eric Bechard (US Army Retired), the incoming VFW-Pat Ray Post 4286 Post Commander will next offer opening remarks, then present the Robert C. Wiseman Distinguished Patriot Service Award to Avery County and Vietnam Conflict Veteran and VFW Lifetime member James Love for his exceptional service to the local VFW Post and to his fellow-Avery County veterans.

Captain Bechard will then introduce Desert Storm Veteran, Sergeant Kevin Holden (US Army Retired), who will deliver opening remarks and the event’s keynote speech.

Holden is the outgoing Newland VFW District 15 and Post 4286-Newland Commander and a former Editor of the North Carolina Veterans of Foreign Wars Leader Magazine.

He is a 1984 graduate of Avery County High School.

Following Sergeant Holden’s speech, the Presentation of Wreaths honoring the county’s perished comrades will be presented by Honor Guard Captain Bill Dean for the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Vietnam Conflict Marine Veteran Zeb White for Disabled American Veterans.

A Moment of Silence in Avery’s slain veterans’ memory and the ensuing Rifle Salute will be conducted by the Pat Ray VFW Post 4286 Honor Guard, followed by the playing of “Echo Taps,” by two youth trumpeters, Ryan Clark and Drew Eggers. Clark and Eggers are also members of the Avery County Community Band.

Greene will then provide the Benediction immediately before the Retrieving of Colors by the Avery High JROTC and give final remarks to conclude the program.

State, regional, and Avery County officials and dignitaries attending will also be recognized during the ceremony.

Avery County residents and any others desiring to attend the ceremony are invited and encouraged to do so. All attending are asked to bring a lawn chair and an umbrella (the latter in case of rain). There will be no coronavirus (COVID-19) mandates in place at the ceremony, although anyone who chooses to do so is welcomed by the event organizers to wear a facial mask.

