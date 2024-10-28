Avery County Man Finds $20 on Ground and Uses It to Win $1 Million 

RALEIGH – A $20 bill lying on the ground outside a convenience store led Jerry Hicks of Banner Elk to a $1 million scratch-off win.

“I found $20 in the parking lot outside the Speedway,” Hicks recalled. “I used that to buy the ticket.”

Hicks, a master carpenter, took the $20 and walked into the Speedway on N.C. 105 in Boone on Tuesday evening and bought an Extreme Cash scratch-off.

“They actually didn’t have the ticket I was looking for so I bought that one instead,” he laughed.

Hicks said he knows the first thing he wants to do after he claims his winnings.

“We are going to head straight to Golden Corral and eat everything they’ve got,” he laughed.

When Hicks arrived at lottery headquarters Friday, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $429,007.

Hicks plans to use his winnings to retire after working as a carpenter for 56 years. He also plans to help out his children.

