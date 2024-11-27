Avery County Housing Recovery Effort Meeting

Over 100 people came together today to discuss the Avery County housing recovery effort in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Volunteers, representatives from businesses and foundations and government officials joined individuals from Chief Cares, Mountain Ways, Samaritan’s Purse, Appalachia Service Project, American Red Cross and FEMA for a facilitated discussion about a more centralized and cohesive coordination of the housing rebuild efforts. The idea of a long-term recovery group for Avery County was also introduced, and attendees broke into smaller groups to form committees around areas of focus such as volunteer management, donations management, construction management and more. The meeting was hosted by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation and held at the Linville, N.C., nature park and preserve’s Wilson Center for Nature Discovery.

