Avery County Historical Museum to host Old-Fashioned Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 2

Avery County Historical Museum. Photo submitted.

By Tim Gardner

The Year of the Perfect Christmas Tree book cover. Photo submitted.

An Old-Fashioned Christmas Open House will be held at the Avery County Historical Museum on Saturday, December 2 from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. The museum is located in the old Avery County Jail building at 1829 Schultz Circle, next to the Avery County Court House, in Newland.

The Open House will feature Eilidh Winters, a teenage resident of the Elk Park Township of Avery County, reading the noted children’s book, “The Year of The Perfect Christmas Tree” at 2:00 p.m. The book is about a heart-warming Appalachian Christmas story and is written by Dr. Gloria Houston, known internationally as an educator and an author of multi-award-winning best sellers for young readers as well as textbooks. Dr. Houston was raised in the Ingalls Community of southern Avery County.

Boone & Church Band. Photo submitted.

Also featured will be the Bluegrass/Gospel Boone & Church Band, which is based in Avery County, and will perform at 3:00 p.m. during the museum’s Open House. The band is comprised of Eli Church, Ethan Church, Jaxton Boone, Walker Boone, Colton Boone, and its manager, Lynn Church, father of Eli and Ethan Church.

Tours of the museum will also be conducted by the museum staff and many Christmas decorations will be on display for all who attend the Open House to enjoy.

Additionally, food and drink refreshments will be available.

Avery County Historical Museum Director Aneda Johnson said she and her staff welcome everyone to attend the Old-Fashioned Christmas Open House to “learn about Avery County’s rich and storied history, to experience the museum with period decorations from the past, and enjoy the book reading and great live music.”

Phone the Avery County Historical Museum for further information about its Old-Fashioned Christmas Open House: (828) 733-7111.

