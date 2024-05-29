Avery County High School to Hold 2024 Graduation Ceremonies on May 31st at MacDonald Stadium

By Tim Gardner

Avery High’s 2024 graduation ceremonies will be held on the evening of Friday, May 31st, on the football turf at the school’s MacDonald Stadium. The school is located at 401 High School Road in Newland.

Graduation will start at 6:00 p.m.

According to Avery High Principal Jennifer O’Briant, there will be 161 graduating seniors receiving their diplomas in the Class of 2024, including 14 mid-term graduates who have already fulfilled the academic criteria to earn a diploma.

O’Briant offered the following remarks to High Country Press about this year’s graduating class: “I congratulate our 2024 graduates. They can take much pride in their hard work and all the school accomplishments they have earned. I wish them the very best in their future endeavors.”

O’Briant added that school officials request those graduating to arrive at the school no later than 4:30 p.m. on May 31st. Gates will open for their families and other guests at 5:00 p.m. The graduates, and high school and Avery County Board of Education officials, will sit on the stadium’s artificial turf. All others should sit in the stadium’s home-side bleachers.

In case of inclement weather on May 31st, the graduation ceremony will be moved indoors to the school’s nearby gymnasium the same evening, O’Briant also noted.

This will mark graduation class number 56 for Avery High. The school opened in the 1968-1969 academic year following the consolidation of Crossnore, Newland, and Cranberry High Schools.

Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman gave comments about this school year’s graduates to High Country Press, which follow: “The 2023-2024 school year has quickly come to an end and all students will be departing Friday, May 31 for the short summer break. Also, on this Friday evening, we (school officials and staff) are excited to celebrate the achievements of 161 graduates from Avery County High School. These students will proudly walk across the stage to receive their high school diplomas. We want to extend congratulations to each and every graduate as they finish up their time in K-12 (Kindergarten through Grade 12) and step into the next phase of their lives. We are incredibly proud of all our graduating seniors and wish them the very best as they move forward.

“As we enter the summer break, we lift each graduate, all students, their families, and everyone in our school community in our thoughts and prayers. May God continue to watch over and protect each of you and our wonderful school system.

“Once again, congratulations to the Class of 2024!”

Avery County High School officials, along with faculty and students serving on its planning committee, have been developing and finalizing the details of the graduation ceremonies for several weeks.

