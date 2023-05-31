Avery County High School to Hold 2023 Graduation Ceremonies on June 2nd at MacDonald Stadium

By Tim Gardner

Avery High’s 2023 graduation ceremonies will be held the evening of Friday, June 2nd, on the football turf at the school’s MacDonald Stadium. The school is located at 401 High School Road in Newland.

Graduation will commence at 6:00 p.m.

Graduates are requested to arrive at the school no later than 4:30 p.m. on June 2nd. Gates will open for families and other guests of those graduating at 5:00 p.m. The graduates, along with high school and Avery County Board of Education officials, will sit on the turf. All others are asked to sit in the stadium’s home side bleachers.

This will mark graduation class number 55 for Avery High. It opened in the 1968-1969 academic year following the consolidation of Crossnore, Newland and Cranberry High Schools.

Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman shared his farewell greeting to the graduates with High Country Press. It reads: “The 2022-2023 school year has quickly come to an end and all students will be departing Thursday (June 1st) for the short summer break. Friday evening, we will proudly recognize the graduating Class of 2023 in the 55th Graduation Exercises at Avery County High School. Approximately 135 graduates from Avery High will be awarded their high school diplomas. Congratulations to each graduate as you conclude your K-12 (Kindergarten-Grade 12) journey and begin the next chapter in life.

“As we enter the summer break, we lift each graduate, all students, their families and our entire school system up in prayer. May God continue to watch over and protect each of you and our great school system.

“Congratulations to the Class of 2023!”

In case of rain on June 2nd, the graduation ceremony will be moved indoors to the school’s gymnasium, Dr. Brigman added.

Avery County High School officials, along with faculty and students serving on its planning committee, have been ironing out the details of the graduation for weeks.

