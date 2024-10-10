Avery County Government Releases Updated Statistics from Hurricane Helene Effects

By Tim Gardner

Avery County Government has updated statistics and related information about the destruction Hurricane Helene caused when it swept through the area nearly two weeks ago. The totals were confirmed as of Wednesday morning, October 9.

A State of Emergency declared by the county’s Board of Commissioners on September 25 at noon remains in effect. A curfew ordered by Commission Chairman Tim Phillips from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. is also in effect until further notice.

Transportation in the county is limited due to some roads still not open and many being repaired from being flooded, including some that had pavement ripped off.

There have been four fatalities confirmed in the county and four persons are missing. Fifty-eight (58) injuries have also been confirmed.

Additionally, 236 people are staying in the two official shelters the county is offering for those who need them. They are located in the Old Rock Gymnasium at 185 Shady Street in Newland and in Best Western Mountain Lodge, located at 1615 Tynecastle Highway, near Banner Elk. The Old Rock Gymnasium is still open for those needing shelter. Best Western is currently full, but shelter vacancies will re-open as those currently taking shelter there can return to their homes.

County officials have also announced that the Avery County Court House and Health Department, both in Newland, are open and that the Department of Social Services has temporarily relocated to the Avery Morrison Library at 150 Library Place in Newland because of flooding in its regular headquarters.

A team of disaster response professionals is working with Avery leaders to help the county and its citizens recover from Hurricane Helene.

Many volunteers are also helping the county in its hurricane recovery efforts. Anyone who would like to volunteer to assist in that capacity can call the Avery Helene Hotline at 828-733-8273 to learn where and in what ways to help.

Those who need volunteer help should email the county’s Volunteer Coordinator (AveryHeleneWorkRequest@gmail.com) or call the County Manager’s office at (828) 733-8201.

Avery County Government has contracted with a team to provide debris removal post-Hurricane Helene. This is a completely free service and was established so that as the county’s property owners and residents clean up flood debris, there’s no need to rent dumpsters or worry about hauling debris to solid waste stations. Simply follow the guidelines posted on the debris removal information poster with this article, and place items by the road while keeping road safety for all in mind. County officials request that debris start being placed by roadsides as quickly as possible as the debris removal service will begin soon throughout the county.

Also, a job opportunity exists amidst hurricane cleanup in the county for those interested. Details, including information about how to apply, are included in another poster accompanying this article.

