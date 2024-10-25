Avery County Government Provides Tips for Hurricane Recovery Efforts

By Tim Gardner

The Avery County Board of Commissioners, County Manager, and other County officials, including those from Emergency Management and Law Enforcement have compiled a lengthy list of mandates and suggestions for its citizens, other residents, and land and business owners during the Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

Some will remain in place throughout the recovery while others are subject to revisions or complete changes. They currently include:

Missing Person or Welfare Check Request

The Avery County Sheriff’s Office will conduct welfare checks or investigate reports of missing persons. You can call 911 if in the county, (828)733-8273 if outside of the county, or make a report anywhere in the world on the Avery County Sheriff’s Office App available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Shelter

Rooms are available for those needing shelter at Best Western Mountain Lodge, located at 1615 Tynecastle Highway, Banner Elk, NC.

Medical Care

Cannon Memorial Hospital is open with full resources.

Field Hospital (Free Full Service Medical Clinic)

A service of Heartbeat Mission with travel assistance by Operation Helo. For details, call (803) 517-7809 or (269) 449-5550

Nutrition Assistance

For information about the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP), visit these online Internet websites:

cms3.revize.com/revize/averycounty/residents/docs/dsnap%20eng.jpg

www.ncdhhs.gov/fns

Well Inspections and Safe Drinking Water

Water Well inspections and water testing information are provided by the Toe River Health Department. Call (828) 688-2371 for more information.

If your well was submerged by stormwater or you have discolored water, you will need to disinfect and test your well before drinking.

If your well was not submerged and the water has no discoloration, your well will be considered unaffected, and water safe to drink.

For information about how to disinfect your well and how to obtain a water sample you’re your well for testing purposes, also log online to:

www.facebook.com/ToeRiverHealth/posts/pfbid02bAd5kjXYZqgahNNyrGsDAgSERJHySPHyh8yBQHEBhtctyueSc3HcYPRi5qp9BVbWl

Power Restoration

For more details, log online to your electric service provider’s website, listed below:

Blue Ridge Customers – https://www.blueridgeenergy.com/news-center/storm-room

Duke Energy Customers – https://www.duke-energy.com/outages

Mountain Electric – https://www.mountainelectric.com/general-info/power-outage-restoration/

Where to donate or pick up supplies or food, donations

Many local churches and fire departments in the county are accepting donations.

Avery’s official donation site is at the Structall Building System Warehouse located at 1439 Blowing Rock Boulevard, Lenoir, NC 28645. All large truck deliveries should go there. The hours of operation are 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. These items will be stored and then transported to Avery County for future distribution. For large-scale supplies needing air transport,

call (828) 898-8395 before arranging delivery.

Other out-of-county donation sites are:

Blowing Rock Fire Department, 8001 Valley Boulevard, Blowing Rock, NC

Boone Chamber of Commerce Pickleball Court, 278 Industrial Park Drive, Boone, NC

Besides various churches and stores in the county, Avery County Donation and Distribution Sites include:

Banner Elk Fire Station 1

Banner Elk Fire Station 2

Beech Mountain Fire Station 1

Crossnore Fire Station

Elk Park Fire Station

Fall Creek Fire Station 1

Fall Creek Fire Station 2

Frank Fire Station

Green Valley Fire Station

Linville Fire Station

Curfew In Effect

There is a curfew in effect for Avery County from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each evening until the following morning.

How to Volunteer

Call the Avery County Helene Hotline at ( 823) 873-8273. The hotline is open Monday – Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Request Volunteer Help

Contact the Avery County Volunteer Coordinator at AveryHeleneWorkRequest@gmail.com or call the Avery County hotline at (823) 873-8273.

Recovery Assistance

Register and apply online with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at www.disasterassistance.gov.

FEMA agents have been working in Avery County to assist those wishing to apply for aid and conducting on-site assessments of damages that occurred.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) benefits are available for residents who live or work in Avery County. Those who are unemployed as a direct result of Hurricane Helene may be eligible for unemployment benefits under the DUA program. Business owners and self-employed individuals affected by the storm may also qualify for benefits. People have 60 days from October 1, 2024, to apply for DUA online at www.des.nc.gov.

The deadline to apply is December 2, 2024. For more information, log online to: www.des.nc.gov/dua.

Business Help

If you’re a business owner or a resident in a declared disaster area, you’re eligible to apply for SBA assistance.

To apply for assistance:

*Log online: www.sba.gov/disaster

*To set up an appointment to meet with in-person with SBA agents: visit online: www.appointment.sba.gov/schedule

*For more help, call: (800) 659-2955 or email: disastercustomerservice@sba.gov

Disaster Distress Helpline

A disaster or tragedy often brings out strong emotions, such as anxiety, worry, and anger, and people may want help in dealing with their emotions. The Disaster Distress Helpline provides confidential counseling, referrals, and other support, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information about these services, call (800) 985-5990.

Transportation

Avery County Transportation (ACT) is operating on a limited schedule. Open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and only running on accessible roads throughout the county. ACT is transporting from area shelters. ACT is still operating as Demand Response and has at least 1 van doing supply drop-offs at various locations. If they have the needed information ahead of time they can arrange for earlier or later transports. Calls can go to (828) 733-0005.

Also, for more information, visit online at: www.averycountync.gov/departments/transportation_department.php

Gas Stations

Gas stations are open and have gas and diesel fuel throughout the county.

Animal/Livestock Resources

Contact:

Avery Humane Society https://www.averyhumane.org/

Free dog and cat supplies for families in need….for information, call (828) 733-2333.

Avery County has livestock supplies, including hay. Call (828) 733-8273 for details.

Farm Help

If you are a farmer struggling after Hurricane Helene, know that you are not alone. The NC Farm Help Line is available now for folks in our agricultural community to talk to someone who understands farm stress.

Call or text the NC Farm Help Line at (844) 325-3276 for support, available 24 hours, 7 days per week.

Tax Appraisals

Appraisers with the Tax Office are actively working to assess storm damage to properties in Avery County. If you are not at home when the inspectors come to your home, they will leave a form that documents the visible damage they saw. If you have additional damage that appraisers were unable to see, it will not be indicated on that form. Call the Tax Administration Office at (828) 733-8214; Extension #2 to discuss.

Avery County Government officials said their goal is to ensure that the county’s taxpayers have damage accurately documented and assessed so tax values of each property will be correctly adjusted for the 2025 tax year.

Burning Information

With the amount of storm debris brought on by Hurricane Helene and North Carolina on the cusp of fall wildfire season, the N.C. Forest Service is reminding the public to think ahead and be cautious when burning outdoors.

*Check the weather. Never burn on dry, windy days.

*Keep your fire small, not tall.

*Be sure you are fully prepared before burning. To control the fire, you will need a water hose, bucket, steel rake, and a shovel for tossing dirt on the fire. Keep a telephone phone nearby, too.

*Never use kerosene, gasoline, diesel fuel, or other flammable liquids to speed up burning.

*Douse burning charcoal briquettes or campfires thoroughly with water. *Drown all embers, not just the red ones. When soaked, stir the coals and soak them again. Make sure everything is wet and that the embers are cold to the touch. If you do not have water, mix enough dirt or sand with the embers to extinguish the fire, being careful not to bury the fire. Never dump hot ashes or coals into a wooded area.-

*Never leave your fire. Stay with it until it is completely out.

The United States Department of Agriculture (U) Forest Service also offers the following guidelines for safely extinguishing campfires and helping to prevent wildfires:

*Allow the wood to burn completely to ash, if possible.

*Pour lots of water on the fire, drown ALL embers, not just the red ones.

*Pour until the hissing sound stops.

*Stir campfire ashes and embers with a shovel.

*Scrape the sticks and logs to remove any embers.

*Stir and make sure everything is wet and that the embers are cold to the touch.

*If you do not have water, use dirt. Pour dirt or sand on the fire, mixing enough dirt or sand with the embers to extinguish the fire.

*Continue adding or stirring until all remaining material is cool.

*Do not bury the fire as the fire will continue to smolder and could catch roots on fire that will eventually get to the surface and start a wildfire.

To learn more about fire safety and preventing wildfires and loss of property, visit www.ncforestservice.gov and www.smokeybear.com. For more information and tips to help create a defensible space around your home and protect your property from wildfire, visit www.resistwildfirenc.org.

Safety

Powerline Safety-

Treat all loose or downed power lines as if they are energized; report them immediately to the power company, police, or fire department; and warn others to stay away.

Generator Safety/Carbon Monoxide-

Safety Tips – Be sure to read the manufacturer’s instructions on how to use the generator.

Carbon monoxide poisoning-

*Do not assume that you are safe. Carbon monoxide from generators is completely colorless and odorless, so you won’t know if it’s there. It could kill your family and your pets.

*Do not use a generator indoors or in partially enclosed spaces- including homes, garages, and crawl spaces – even those areas with partial ventilation.

*Do not operate near open doors and windows. Using fans will not prevent carbon monoxide build-up in the home.

*Install battery-powered carbon monoxide alarms inside your home to alert you of dangerous levels. Be sure to follow the manufacturer’s recommended placement.

​​​​​​​Electrocution or electric shock-

*Always connect the generator to appliances with heavy-duty extension cords.

*Hooking up your generator directly into your home power supply could increase the voltage or could cause a surge to the outside power lines and potentially injure or electrocute an unaware utility lineman. It also bypasses some of the built-in household circuit protection devices. Connecting the generator to your home could cause a surge in electricity that might result in injury or death to yourself or your family.

*Use a qualified electrician to install the appropriate equipment in accordance with local electrical codes or ask your utility company to install an appropriate power transfer switch.

Fire-

*Keep a generator outside and fuel your generator outside.

*Do not store fuel for your generator in your house. Gasoline, propane, kerosene, diesel, and other flammable liquids should be stored outside living areas in properly labeled, non-glass safety containers.

*Do not store fuel near a fuel-burning appliance, such as a gas stove.

*If the fuel is spilled or the container is not sealed properly, invisible vapors from the fuel can travel along the ground and be ignited by the appliance’s pilot light or by arcs from electric switches.

*Before refueling the generator, turn it off and let it cool down. Gasoline or other flammable liquids spilled on hot engine parts could ignite, and invisible vapors from the fuel can travel along the ground and be ignited by the generator’s pilot light or by arcs from electric switches in the appliance.

Traffic Safety-

Treat all non-working stop lights as a 4-way stop. Power crews are out working on the roadside. Please slow down and have patience. Attempt to find an alternate route to avoid interrupting their service.

Landslide Safety-

Landslides may happen as the ground and the mud settles. Additionally, trees may continue to fall. Remain alert! If you think a landslide could happen, evacuate immediately! Getting out of the path of a landslide or debris flow is your best protection. Once you are safe, call 9-1-1 to report the emergency. Inform affected neighbors. Your neighbors may not be aware of the danger.

Mold Safety-

If your home was flooded, mold may be present and can pose a health risk. You may see or smell mold on clothing, drywall, or furniture, and it may be hidden under or behind items like flooring, appliances, or walls. Drying your home and removing water-damaged items is the most important step to repair mold damage. If possible, take pictures of the damage before you make repairs to your home. Keep receipts for all out-of-pocket repair expenses to show the FEMA inspector – this will ensure they have the most accurate record of your damage and expenses for their report. For more details, log online at: www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/mold-problems-and-solutions

Bottle Water Storage Safety-

If storing bottled water outside, keep it covered. The International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) advises consumers to store bottled water at room temperature or cooler, out of direct sunlight, and away from solvents and chemicals such as gasoline, paint thinners, household cleaners, and dry-cleaning chemicals. When water (bottled water or tap water) is exposed to extended periods of direct sunlight or heat sources, algae or mold may infrequently develop. Although this is not a general concern for public health, the bottled water industry wants you to enjoy the freshest, cleanest water possible, and storing water in a cool place out of direct sunlight helps to ensure that.

Infant Sleep Safety-

Information from Safe Sleep North Carolina on infant safe sleep guidance during emergencies can be obtained online at: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1088955369906541&set=a.254492283352858.

County of Avery Buildings

All Court House Offices Open

Health Department Open

Social Services

Open in the Avery County Morrison Public Library, located at 150 Library Road, Newland, NC 28657. Call (828) 733-8230 for that agency’s most up-to-date information.

Schools Currently Closed; Will Reopen on November 6

All Avery County’s public schools are currently closed, but will tentatively reopen on Wednesday, November 6. School on that day will be on a two-hour delay with dismissal at regular school times. School buses will run on primary roads only.

Elementary schools in the Avery Public School System are Riverside, Banner Elk, Freedom Trail, Newland, and Crossnore. Cranberry and Avery Middle are its two middle schools. Avery County High is its sole high school.

All school system employees not currently still working should plan to return to work on Friday, October 25 for optional workdays. Work hours for all employees will be 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. from October 25 through Friday, November 1. Monday, November 4 and Tuesday, November 5 will be required workdays for all faculty and other school system employees.

The school system’s partners at the Williams YMCA of Avery County in Linville are planning to continue after-school care beginning November 6.

Blocked Roads

If you come across blocked roads, call the Avery Hotline at (828) 733-8273. The hotline is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Officials will send a crew to assist.

