Avery County Chamber of Commerce Uplifts a Rebrand: To Connect, Support and Inspire

Provided by: The Avery County Chamber of Commerce

The Why

The new year invites reflection across the globe. For the Avery County Chamber of Commerce, 2026 marks the launch of a fresh visual identity—one that looks confidently toward the future while honoring the rich culture and history of Western North Carolina.

This past August, the Chamber welcomed a new Executive Director, Victoria Bowman. As Chair of the Woolly Worm Festival and Director of Spirit Programs at Lees-McRae College, Bowman is deeply invested in the culture of the High Country. In just five months, she has brought a renewed perspective to the Chamber, emphasizing meaningful connections and innovative engagement among members.

As part of this innovation engagement the chamber has partnered with Jeanine Hasty of Bramble Media & Marketing, to pursue a refreshed visual identity aligned with this evolving vision—one that reflects the momentum, growth, and commitment to better serving its members, partners, and the Avery County community as a whole.

The How

At the core of the logo is a stylized “A” that represents Avery County and the Chamber’s role as a central connector. The structured, geometric form reflects strong foundations, while its interconnected shapes symbolize the relationships between businesses, organizations, residents, and visitors. This mark reinforces the Chamber’s mission to bring people together, share resources, and strengthen collaboration across industries and communities.

The internal geometry and structure of the mark draw inspiration from Appalachian quilting traditions — a symbol of storytelling, shared experience, and community-built strength. Just as quilts are made from individual pieces brought together with purpose, the logo reflects the Chamber’s ability to unite diverse voices, histories, and industries into a cohesive whole. This reference honors Avery County’s deep roots while presenting them in a refined, modern way.

The logo’s color palette reflects Avery County’s four-season identity and economic diversity. Deep blues convey trust, stability, and the Chamber’s longstanding role in the community. Greens reference the region’s natural assets and Christmas tree industry, while warm golds and amber tones evoke summer vitality and fall tradition. Together, the palette allows the logo to feel grounded, adaptable, and relevant year-round — mirroring the rhythm of life, business, and tourism in Avery County.

The What

The Avery County Chamber of Commerce strives to connect and support the diverse businesses, organizations, and community of Avery County through education, workshops, and events that inspire an engaged, thriving community. With the new year comes the introduction of three new programs designed to strengthen the business community

Empower HER – Women in Business Forum

A dynamic program designed to uplift, educate, and inspire female business professionals at every stage of their journey. Through engaging conversations, educational workshops, and meaningful networking opportunities, Empower HER creates a supportive space where women can build confidence, expand their skills, and learn from both established and emerging leaders.

The forum focuses on professional growth, leadership development, and real-world strategies that help women navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and shape their own paths to success. By honoring the experiences of past and present women leaders while investing in the next generation, Empower HER fosters a strong community rooted in collaboration, encouragement, and forward-thinking innovation.

Empower HER is more than a program—it is a movement to connect, inspire, and empower women to lead with purpose, amplify their voices, and grow personally and professionally together

Vision Forward – Curated Education for Professionals

A purpose-driven program designed to connect like-minded professionals through intentional learning and meaningful conversation. By bringing together individuals segmented by specific roles—such as CEO’s, marketing leaders, finance professionals, and more—Vision Forward creates focused environments where peers can openly share insights, challenges, and strategies unique to their fields.

Brought to you in conjunction with the Small Business Center at Mayland Community College, each curated session blends education with collaboration, offering relevant content, expert perspectives, and guided discussions that support both personal and professional growth. Participants benefit from role-specific networking that fosters deeper connections, collective problem-solving, and forward-thinking development.

Vision Forward empowers professionals to broaden their perspective, strengthen their leadership, and move confidently into the future—together.

Leadership Avery at 10 – A decade of tradition. A future of possibility.

Now in its 10th year, Leadership Avery is launching its most dynamic program yet—a powerful blend of Brené Brown’s Dare to Lead curriculum and real-world, real-time leadership application. This milestone program honors a decade of developing strong local leaders while elevating the experience to meet the needs of today’s challenges.

Participants will engage deeply with the Dare to Lead principles of courage, vulnerability, empathy, clarity of values, and resilient leadership. But they won’t just learn about leadership—they’ll live it. Through immersive visits to the businesses, organizations, and innovators that keep Avery County thriving, participants gain firsthand insight into the heartbeat of our community.

For 10 years, Leadership Avery has empowered leaders who strengthen our county. This anniversary program continues that legacy—connecting personal growth with community progress and inspiring a new generation of leaders who are ready to shape Avery County’s future.