Avery County Board of Education Buys Out Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman’s Contract

By Tim Gardner

Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman

The Avery County Board of Education has approved a negotiated settlement with Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman to buy out his contract. The buyout became effective on October 31 and ended his tenure in the post, which began on January 1, 2020.

The Board of Education held a special meeting on October 31 in closed session to discuss information that is privileged, confidential, or not a public record as per North Carolina General Statue (NCGS) 143-318.11 and protected by the attorney-client privilege. Following the closed session, the Board returned to open (public) session and unanimously (5-0) voted to buy out Dr. Brigman’s contract.

The Board of Education members are Patricia (Pat) Edwards (Chairwoman), Linda Webb (Vice-Chairwoman), Michelle Krege Burnop, Randy Singleton, and David Wright.

An October 31 email to Avery County Schools employees on behalf of Avery County Board of Education from Edwards reads: “The Board and Dr. Brigman have agreed to terms of separation from employment. His last day as Superintendent will be October 31, 2024. The terms of separation are a reduced full-contract buyout in the amount of $300,000.00 and all normal payouts at the time of separation. The source of funds for the buyout is one-time, non-recurring monies from the local fund balance. Effective immediately, the duties of Superintendent will be covered by central office directors until the Board can appoint an interim Superintendent. By law, the details of personnel matters are confidential, therefore, the Board asks that parents and staff understand that neither the school district nor Board members can discuss any personnel issues.

“The Board is focused on disaster recovery (from Hurricane Helene) and working with the County Commissioners to ensure a successful return to the school year. In the near future, the Board will begin the search process for a new superintendent. The Board would like to express its gratitude and appreciation to all the employees of the Avery County Schools for their hard work and commitment to the students in our community both in the classroom and during this time of need for our friends and neighbors. God bless you all.”

Webb gave High Country Press the following quote about Dr. Brigman’s contract buyout: “I believe it is best for our school system, students, and county as we move forward.”

Dr. Brigman shared his following farewell message as superintendent on October 31 with High Country Press: “I am writing to formally announce that this is my last day as Superintendent of Schools for the Avery County School System. My last day of employment will be Thursday, October 31, 2024.

“Serving as your Superintendent of Schools for six academic years has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. Together, we have navigated numerous challenges including the COVID pandemic and the recent disaster that changed the landscape of our beautiful county with recovery efforts still underway. We have also celebrated many successes such as the completion of our new high school renovations and additions. During these times, we have strived to foster an environment where our students could thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. I am extremely proud of the strides we have made in improving facilities, educational outcomes, enhancing community engagement, and implementing innovative programs to prepare today’s high school graduates for work, military, or higher education.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the school board, faculty, staff, students, parents, and the community for your unwavering support and collaboration. The dedication and passion of everyone involved in our school district have inspired me every day, and I am very proud of what we have accomplished together.

“May God bless Avery County during the months and years ahead. I will forever cherish the memories and relationships built during my tenure in Avery County. Thank you for the opportunity and privilege to serve as your Superintendent for six academic years. I look forward to watching Avery County continue to flourish and prosper in the years to come.”

The Board of Education renewed Dr. Brigman’s contract during its February 12 meeting by a 3 to 1 vote. Edwards and then-Board members John Greene and Kathey Aldridge voted in favor of renewing the contract. Singleton voted against. Normally, the Avery Board of Education has five members, but it then had a vacancy after the resignation of Ruth Shirley in June 2022.

Dr. Brigman’s contract renewal then was for four additional years, and more precisely, approximately three years and five months since it was retroactive back to July 1, 2023.

As Avery Schools Superintendent, Dr. Brigman oversaw all aspects of operations for the county’s public school system, which includes one high school (Avery High), two middle schools (Cranberry and Avery Middle), and five elementary schools (Riverside, Newland, Freedom Trail, Banner Elk, and Crossnore).

During his tenure as Superintendent, Dr. Brigman was responsible for the educations of 1,700-plus students enrolled in Avery County Schools each school year and supervising an average of more than 450 employees each school year, consisting of teachers, teacher’s aides, support staff, central office personnel, cafeteria and maintenance workers, bus drivers, and substitute workers.

Some individuals and groups in the county have been critical of Dr. Brigman about various issues, including moving staff and teachers to other schools and that Coronavirus (COVID) Pandemic funds the school system received were not used correctly. He has maintained that some staff members had to be moved because of a lack of funding in some positions and cuts by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. Dr. Brigman and Edwards said that COVID fundshave been spent as protocol dictated and all are accounted for in reports required by the federalgovernment.

But other individuals and organizations have been supportive of, and sympathetic to Dr. Brigman, citing they believe he has been unfairly criticizedabout some topics and even mistreated in some ways.

Dr. Brigman’s wife, Cindy, resigned as Director of Student Services for the Avery School System earlier this year after receiving criticism about nepotism for working in it at the same time as her husband and her salary. Their offices were in the same complex (Board of Education Central Office). However, the Avery School System currently has and historically has had husbands, wives, and even some of their family members also working in the system at the same time.

According to Faith Cope, Chief Financial Officer for Avery County Schools, Dr. Brigman’s last annual salary as superintendent was $168,081.00 and Cindy Brigman’s salary was $89,980.00.Cope added that those are gross salaries and include amounts based on their work experience, certifications, educational degrees, and accomplished State of North Carolina criteria that help dictate how much they are paid.

Edwards and Webb said that Dr. Brigman’s salary was still below the annual state average for a superintendent possessing his job credentials.

Dr. Brigman was born and raised in Madison County, North Carolina, and is a 1986 graduate of Madison High School.

He earned degrees from Asheville-Buncombe Technical College (A-B Tech), Mars Hill College, Tennessee Technological (Tech) University, and Trevecca Nazarene University.

He also successfully fulfilled an eight-year enlistment in the United States Navy, and was stationed at the old Charleston, South Carolina Naval Base in a combination of active duty (three years), and active (three years) and inactive reserves (two years). He was a quartermaster and served America during the Southeast Asia Campaign in the Persian Gulf in 1988 and 1989 where he earned a multitude of medals and commendations.

He began his educational career teaching school at Madison High and in Anderson County, Tennessee.

Dr. Brigman returned to North Carolina following his tenure in Anderson County, serving as assistant principal and then principal at Bethlehem Elementary School (1997-1998 school year) and principal at West Alexander Junior High School (1998-1999 and 1999-2000 school years), both in the Taylorsville area of Alexander County.The latter came during the transition from a junior high school to the current middle high school structure. During this period, Dr. Brigman also completed the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Principal Executive Program (1997-1998).

He was the first principal of Rosman Middle School in Transylvania County (2000-2001 and 2001-2002 school years) where he led that new school from construction to grand opening. Additionally, during this interval, he completed the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Center for School Leadership and Development Principals as Technology Leaders Program.

He next served as Director of the Kindergarten through Twelfth Grade (K-12) Gifted Education and Middle Schools Curriculum in Rowan County (2002-2003).

Dr. Brigman then returned to live and work in Tennessee, being hired for his first superintendent’s job at Coffee County Schools (2003-2004, 2004-2005, and 2005-2006 school years).

He then moved back to North Carolina, then to Alabama and Georgia, before returning to North Carolina—also all for Superintendent’s jobs.

Dr. Brigman was superintendent of Macon County Schools from 2006-2012 and then of Catawba County Schools (both in North Carolina) from 2012-2016. In Alabama, he was superintendent of Decatur City Schools from 2016-2017. While there, Dr. Brigman completed training in the Alabama School Superintendents Academy through the University of Alabama and the Alabama Department Education Superintendents’ Leadership Academy.

Dr. Brigman next served as Superintendent of Laurens County, Georgia Schools (2017-2019) before becoming Avery’s Superintendent.

