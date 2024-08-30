Avery County Agriculture & Horticulture Fair will Hold a Draft Pull on Saturday, August 31

By Tim Gardner

On Saturday, August 31, the Avery County Agriculture & Horticulture (A&H) Fair will hold its Sixth Annual Draft Pull on the Avery Extension Service Grounds, located at Heritage Park, 661 Vale Road in Newland.

The draft pull is a family-friendly event involving large draft horses and ponies pulling weighted sleds in competition. These horses are cared for immaculately and loved by their owners. Avery Livestock agent and Draft Pull Coordinator Michelle South said: “Both owners and horses enjoy competing in draft pull events.”

The pony pull will start at 12:00 noon and the draft pull will begin at 2:00 p.m. There will be a variety of local vendors available and concessions will be provided for purchase by the Linville Central Rescue Squad. Snack trucks will also sell concessions at the Draft Pull. The Avery 4-H Saddle Club will also have a raffle fundraiser and there will be many youth activities and much more during this event termed “Family, Friendly, Fun” by the Avery Extension Service.

Admission is $10.00, except for children ages 10 and under, who are admitted free.

South and other Avery County Cooperative Extension Center officials noted that they’re excited about the pony and draft pulls and expect a large and very enthusiastic turnout. They encourage everyone to bring their family and friends to enjoy this event. Those attending are asked to bring their lawn chairs.

The rest of the Avery County A&H Fair will run for four days next week—from 5:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4; Thursday, September 5; and Friday, September 6, and from 1:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 7.

Further details about the pony and draft pull and its potential vendors or other Avery County A&H Fair activities can be obtained by calling the Avery County Extension Service Center at (828) 733-8270.

