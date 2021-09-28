Avery County Agriculture and Horticulture Fair Was Another Success With 6,131 Attending

By Tim Gardner
The 2021 Avery County Agriculture and Horticulture Fair was one of the best in its 28-year history, according to two of its primary leaders-Jerry Moody, Avery County Extension Service Director and B.J. Beuttell, the County Fair Director.
“I believe all who attended and everyone who helped organize, worked with, or was involved with the Avery County A&H Fair in any other capacity is happy about how it turned out this year,” Moody said. “It truly was awesome. Everything went smoothly throughout the Fair and our attendance was excellent. We had 6,131 attending in its four days. That’s an average of about 1,533 per day. And I believe this year was only the third time ever that we didn’t have any rain or snow any day of the Fair, which was a blessing.
“I did not hear a single complaint from anyone who attended the Fair and many have said it was bigger and better than ever. That’s the best compliments the Avery A&H Fair could receive.”
The Avery A&H Fair ran four days, September 8th-11th. It was the third Fair hosted at the Heritage Park property since the completion of the county’s new agriculture building on the site. Heritage Park is located at 661 Vale Road in Newland.
Various rides, exhibits, demonstrations and competitions ensured that there were plenty for all who attended to see and do at the Fair.
From the thrilling rides and various games for kids to the alluring displays in the livestock and farm and home tents, the Fair was fun for people of all ages and interests. Whether a person is an enthusiast of agriculture, arts and crafts, animal husbandry or traditional ways of mountain living, the Fair offered the county’s best in all categories, along with a few special events.
Included in the 2021 Avery A&H Fair’s activities was a long list of livestock shows: a goat show, a chicken show, a dairy steer project show and a beef heifer show. And many who attended entered their livestock, produce, crafts, quilts, woodworking, cakes, pies and more for the chance to win prizes.
The following list of all those shows winners was provided by Michelle Cuthbertson South, Areas North Carolina Extension Agent (including Avery County) for Agriculture and Livestock:
Overall Livestock Tent BEST OF SHOW (Poultry):
Blue and White Crested Polish Hen
Owned by Rylie Daniels
Overall Livestock Tent BEST OF SHOW (Large Animal):
“Walker”: Shetland Pony
Owned by Avery Arnold
LIVESTOCK SHOW WINNERS:
Open Chicken Show:
Grand Champion: Chloe Oaks
Reserve Champion: Annslee Arnold
3rd: Dawson Beam
High Country 4-H Chick to Chicken Project Showmanship (Ages 9 and up):
Grand Champion: Sam Gantt
Reserve Champion: Justin Brantley
3rd: Abby King
High Country 4-H Chick to Chicken Project Showmanship (Ages 8 and under)
Participation Only:
Lane Chandler, Brooklyn King, Ryan Boston, Maxen Ballard, Natalia Yoder, Alexei Yoder, Sawyer Watts
High Country 4-H Small Animal Project Showmanship (Rabbit):
Grand Champion: Sam Gantt
Reserve Champion: Lillian Wayson
3rd: JJ Wise
High Country 4-H Small Animal Project Showmanship (Guinea Pig):
Grand Champion: Levi Bowman
Reserve Champion: Bentley Bowman
3rd: Hannah Bowman
Horse Leadline (Ages 6 and under)
Participation Only:
Timber South, Connie Oaks, Jeb Ingram
Horse Handling:
Grand Champion: Kella Clark
Reserve Champion: Avery Arnold
1st: Annslee Arnold
2nd: Cassidy Bailey
3rd: Abbie Burleson
Dairy Goat Showmanship:
Grand Champion: Avery Arnold
Reserve Champion: Connie Oaks
Meat Goat Showmanship:
Grand Champion: Daisy Brantley
Reserve Champion: Justin Brantley
Dairy Heifer Showmanship:
Grand Champion: Annslee Arnold
Reserve Champion: Charlotte Nidifer
Beef Heifer Showmanship:
Grand Champion: Sawyer Dean
Reserve Champion: Avery Arnold
Also, the Avery A&H Fair featured a beauty pageant. A list of winners (Divisions with six Queens and one King) crowned was provided by Pageant Director Diane McKinney and included:
Wee Miss Avery A&H Fair Age-Birth-2-Gabriella Turbyfill
Tiny Miss Avery A&H Fair-Age 3-5-December Brooks
Little Miss Avery A&H Fair-Age-6-10-Serena Rose Phillips
Junior Miss Avery A&H Fair-Age-11-15-Meliah Brooks
Miss Avery A&H Fair-Age 16-Adult-Sierra Smith
Mister Avery A&H Fair-Age-Birth-12-James Arnette
Beuttell offered the following comments about the 2021 Fair: “Our opening day of the Fair was great and we kept up the consistency of excellence the other three days. I think the Fair was solid in all aspects and it was so good to bounce back with such a wonderful outing after we didn’t have a Fair in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. And we look for an even better Avery A&H Fair in 2022.”
The tentative dates for next year Avery County A&H Fair are September 7th through September 10th.
The Avery County Agriculture and Horticulture Fair operates with the help of the local North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. Its proceeds go to provide funding for scholarships for local students as well as to cover the operating costs for the annual event.
2021 scholarship recipients were: Avery County A&H Fair Scholarship-Molly Shell and Lindsay Beuttell Scholarship-Penelope Brocco.
“We mainly put on the Avery County A&H Fair so we can raise money to offer scholarships to kids and we’ve been doing so since our first one in 1993,” Moody declared. “And it’s an opportunity to show off Avery County’s rich cultural and agricultural history and educate people about that. I think it’s one of the true milestone happenings in our county’s and region’s history.”
You must be logged in to post a comment.