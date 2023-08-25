Avery County A& H Fair will Hold Horse Draft Pull on September 2

By Tim Gardner

On Saturday, September 2, the Avery County Agriculture & Horticulture (A&H) Fair will hold its fifth annual Draft Pull on the Avery Extension Service Fair Grounds, located at Heritage Park, 661 Vale Road in Newland.

Originated in 2019, the Draft Pull is a family-friendly event oriented around large draft horses pulling weighted sleds in competition, along with new mini (small) draft horses in similar competition. These horses are cared for and loved by their owners. And both owners and horses enjoy competing in Draft Pulls.

The Minis Draft Pull will start at 12:00 noon and the Large Draft Pull will begin at 2:00 p.m.

There will be a variety of local vendors available and concessions will be provided by the Linville Central Rescue Squad from 12:00 noon until the Draft Pull ends. The Avery 4-H Saddle Club will also have a raffle fundraiser and there will be various youth activities and much more during this event termed “Family, Friendly, Fun” by the Avery County Extension Service.

Admission is $10, except for children ages 10 and under, who are admitted free.

The Draft Pull was originally scheduled for August 5, but due to inclement weather then, it was moved to September 2.

The Avery 4-H Club also assists with the event.

Avery County Extension Livestock Agent Michelle Cuthbertson South declared that there is “much interest about the Draft Pull and she expects a large and very enthusiastic turnout who are excited about it.” She added that she “encourages everyone who plans to attend to also bring their family and friends to enjoy this event, and that those attending should bring lawn chairs.”

Further details about the Draft Pull and for its potential vendors can be obtained by calling the Avery County Extension Service Center at (828) 733-8270.

