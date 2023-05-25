Avery Board of Commissioners Compile Proposed 2023-2024 County Budget Featuring No Over-all Tax Increase 

By Tim Gardner

After spending months in deliberation about the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget, the Avery County Board of Commissioners, which consists of Chairwoman Martha Hicks, Vice-Chairman Tim Phillips, Dennis Aldridge, Wood Hall (Woodie) Young, Jr. and Robert Burleson, has finished a proposed 2023-2024 fiscal year budget.

The proposed General Fund budget totals $37,131,691.00 and includes $2,625,210.00 in appropriated fund balance. Under its terms, the county’s tax rate will be 40 cents per $100 valuation. That includes 33.5 percent in general tax and 6.5 percent in fire tax. The proposed budget includes no over-all tax increase. But the fire tax was increased by one cent from 5.5 cents.

“This budget has been developed with a focus on achieving the goals and vision of the Board of County Commissioners while maintaining an exceptional level of service provision to our citizens,” Hicks said to High Country Press. “With inflation affecting the cost of nearly all county operations, the proposed budget still allows the county to maintain the current level of service provided to our citizens and businesses and continue to be fiscally responsible in planning for future needs.”

Hicks noted that all county employees get a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) in the proposed budget and that the extra fire tax penny will be used for buildings and property for the county’s fire departments.

County Manager Phillip Barrier, Jr. and Finance Officer Caleb Hogan also offered High Country Press statements about the proposed budget.

Summarizing the proposed budget, Barrier said: “The budget is always tasking, this Board of Commissioners, department heads and others rolled up their sleeves to keep the tax rate at 40 cents including the fire tax. Keeping the level of service up for our citizens is an important goal for this budget. We want our county services to continue to be second to none.”

Added Hogan: “We (Avery County) have an outstanding Board of Commissioners, County Manager and Assistant County Manager who work tirelessly for the citizens of Avery County. They are passionate about serving this county in the most prudent way possible and I believe this budget demonstrates that commitment.”

Hicks noted that any part of the budget can change before it is officially approved in June, although it is likely to remain the same as proposed. A new budget must be adopted on or before June 30th as terms of a new fiscal year budget would start on July 1st, according to state law.

As authorized by North Carolina General Statue 159-12(b), the Avery County Board of Commissioners will conduct a Public Hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2023/2024 Budget. This hearing will be held on Monday, June 5th, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in the Board Room of the Avery County Board of Commissioners, Avery County Administrative Complex, 175 Linville Street, Newland, NC. The public is invited to attend and comment.

The commissioners could also approve the budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year following the public hearing.

The public hearing is part of the Board of Commissioners June regular monthly meeting, which begins at 3:30 p.m.

Always one of the largest parts of the county budget and one that usually creates a high volume of interest each year from the county’s citizens and taxpayers is the funding provided to Avery County’s public schools.

The school system’s funding by the county is often the second highest only behind public safety and is so again in the 202302024 proposed budget.

For the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the Avery County School System (Board of Education) requested $5,731,800.00 in operational funding. That is a 16.5 percent increase over the last fiscal year (2022-2023), when its request was $4,920,000.00. The county commissioners funded last year’s operational funding request by the school system in full.

For fiscal year 2023-24, the county commissioners have proposed allocating the school system $5,400,000.00. That amounts to a 9.8 percent increase in operational funding provided from last year, although it is $331,800.00 less than the school system requested for the upcoming fiscal year.

In capital funding to the school system, the county commissioners propose allocating $750,000.00. That is a 15.4 increase from last year, when they gave the school system $650,000.00 in capital funding.

The school system requested $800,000.00 in capital funding last fiscal year (2022-2023). According to County Finance Officer Caleb Hogan, school system officials did not request a certain financial amount in capital funding for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, but instead gave the county an amount of $5,483,534.00 that would cover the system’s needs.

Hogan noted that $2,163,000.00 of the school capital funding needs would be for the purchase and installation of a new roof for Cranberry Middle and Freedom Trail Elementary schools, which are housed under the same roof.

He added that the county hopes to obtain some state financial assistance and grant funds to help pay for the roof.

Hogan also said that the county funds 77.33 school staff positions locally and the rest are funded through state and federal appropriations. He added that the county also joins the state in providing funding for the Pre-Kindergarten program in all the elementary schools in the county and that “because of the Board of Commissioners’ commitment to education, they help provide funding to help make that program tuition free.”

According to Faith Cope, Chief Financial Officer for Avery County Schools, the county provides a recurring amount of $70,000 (5 percent) for the Pre-Kindergarten program.

Another part of the total $6,607,773.00 proposed budget in education funding is for Mayland Community College, which would receive $457,773.00. That includes $427,773.00 in operational funding and $30,000.00 for capital funding. Both proposed amounts were the same as requested by college president, Dr. John Boyd.

Hogan noted that the county’s General Fund Debt Service budget proposal of $1,294,789.00 is all for the Avery County School System’s capital needs, specifically at Avery County High School and Banner Elk Elementary School.

Also, county departments requested $3,597,888.00 in capital outlay expenditures. The proposed budget includes $1,708,767.00 of those requests.

A complete breakdown of the proposed 2023-2024 Avery County Budget Ordinance follows:

SECTION 1: The following amounts are hereby appropriated in the General Fund for the operation of Avery County Government and its activities for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024, in accordance with the chart of accounts heretofore established for this County: General Government 4,747,243 Public Safety 11,820,905 Transportation 1,388,756 Environmental Protection 3,482,900 Economic & Physical Development 510,299 Human Services 6,295,810 Cultural & Recreational 781,156 Education 6,607,773 General Fund Debt Service 1,294,789 Transfer to Revaluation Fund 125,000 Transfer to High School Renovation Project Fund – Transfer to Component Unit (Airport) 77,060 Total Appropriations 37,131,691 SECTION 2: It is estimated that the following revenues will be available in the General Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024: Ad Valorem Taxes 19,807,000 Local Option Sales Tax 8,037,326 Other Taxes & Licenses 750,000 Unrestricted Intergovernmental 194,900 Restricted Intergovernmental 2,627,155 Licenses & Permits 401,500 Sales & Services 2,401,600 Investment Earnings 200,000 Other Income 87,000 Fund Balance Appropriation 2,625,210 Total Estimated Revenues 37,131,691 SECTION 3: The following amounts are hereby appropriated in the 911 Emergency Telephone System Fund for the operation of the system for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024: Addressing & Data Provisioning – Operating Expenses 117,634 Capital 78,710 Total Appropriations 196,344 SECTION 4: It is estimated that the following revenues will be available in the 911 Emergency Telephone System Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024: 911 Charges 100,736 Interest on Investments 375 Fund Balance Appropriation 95,233 Total Estimated Revenues 196,344 SECTION 5: The following amounts are hereby appropriated in the Fire Districts Fund for the operation of fire protection services for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024, in accordance with the chart of accounts heretofore established for this County: Fire Association 18,159 Elk Park Fire Department 105,965 Crossnore Fire Department 102,414 Linville Fire Department 191,994 Frank Fire Department 113,853 Green Valley Fire Department 85,282 Banner Elk Fire Department 134,725 Newland Fire Department 94,450 Fall Creek Fire Department 100,640 Seven Devils Fire Department 43,940 Beech Mtn. Fire Department 66,063 Fire Commission 2,095,482 Avery County Ladder Truck Co. 37,817 Linville Central Rescue Squad 99,609 Fire Commission Buildings 500,000 Total Appropriations 3,790,394 SECTION 6: It is estimated that the following revenues will be available in the Fire Districts Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024: Fire Tax Levy Revenue 3,790,394 Transfer From General Fund – Total Estimated Revenues 3,790,394 SECTION 7: The following amounts are hereby appropriated in the Revaluation Fund for revaluation of property in Avery County during the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024, in accordance with the chart of accounts heretofore established for this County: Personnel Expenses 111,365 Operating Expenses 17,800 Capital – Total Appropriations 129,165 SECTION 8: It is estimated that the following revenues will be available in the Revaluation Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024: Transfer From General Fund 125,000 Fund Balance Appropriation 4,165 Total Estimated Revenues 129,165 SECTION 9: The following amounts are hereby appropriated in the High School Renovation Project Fund for the construction of a new classroom and office building during the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024, in accordance with the chart of accounts heretofore established for this County: General Construction 18,351,763 Architect/Engineering/Consulting Fees 1,106,471 Permits, Insurance, Surveys, Other 212,316 Furniture 775,489 Attorney Fees 50,000 Total Appropriations 20,496,039 SECTION 10: It is estimated that the following revenues will be available in the High School Renovation Project Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024: Transfer from General Fund 7,436,045 Proceeds from Bank Financing 11,000,000 Proceeds from Interest Income 112,968 Proceeds from Lottery Fund 1,947,026 Total Estimated Revenues 20,496,039 SECTION 11: The following amounts are hereby appropriated in the Ag Building Community Room Project Fund for the construction of a community room addition during the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024, in accordance with the chart of accounts heretofore established for this County: General Construction 1,395,000 Architect/Engineering/Consulting Fees 71,700 Permits, Insurance, Surveys, Other 18,300 Furniture 65,000 Total Appropriations 1,550,000 SECTION 12: It is estimated that the following revenues will be available in the Ag Building Community Room Project Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024: Fund Balance Appropriation 1,550,000 Total Estimated Revenues 1,550,000 SECTION 13: The following amounts are hereby appropriated in the Special Revenue Fund for the Opioid settlement Fund in Avery County during the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024, in accordance with the chart of accounts heretofore established for this County: Opioid Settlement 1,724,306 – Total Appropriations 1,724,306 SECTION 14: It is estimated that the following revenues will be available in the Special Revenue Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024: Opioid Settlement Revenue 1,724,306 – Total Estimated Revenues 1,724,306 SECTION 15: The following amounts are hereby appropriated in the Grants Project Fund for community development in Avery County during the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024, in accordance with the chart of accounts heretofore established for this County: Neighborhood Revitalization Program 750,000 – 750,000 SECTION 16: It is estimated that the following revenues will be available in the Grant Projects Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024: Grant Revenue 750,000 SECTION 17: The following amounts are hereby appropriated in the Special Revenue Fund for the Deed of trust Fund in Avery County during the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024, in accordance with the chart of accounts heretofore established for this County: Deed of Trust 20,000 – 20,000 SECTION 18: It is estimated that the following revenues will be available in the Special Revenue Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024: Deed of Trust Revenue 20,000 SECTION 19: The following amounts are hereby appropriated in the Special Revenue Fund for the Fines and Forfeitures Fund in Avery County during the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024, in accordance with the chart of accounts heretofore established for this County: Fines and Forfeitures 180,000 – 180,000 SECTION 20: It is estimated that the following revenues will be available in the Special Revenue Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024: Fines and Forfeitures Revenue 180,000 SECTION 21: The following amounts are hereby appropriated in the Special Revenue Fund for the Payee Representative Fund in Avery County during the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024, in accordance with the chart of accounts heretofore established for this County: Payee Representative 200,000 – 200,000 SECTION 22: It is estimated that the following revenues will be available in the Grant Projects Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024: Payee Representative Revenue 200,000 SECTION 23: The following amounts are hereby appropriated in the Grants Project Fund for the American Rescue Plan in Avery County during the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024, in accordance with the chart of accounts heretofore established for this County: Broadband Expansion 3,250,000 Provision of Government Services 160,241 – 3,410,241 SECTION 24: It is estimated that the following revenues will be available in the Grant Projects Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024: Grant Revenue 3,410,241 SECTION 25: The following amounts are hereby appropriated in the Grants Project Fund for the DSS State Budget Grant in Avery County during the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024, in accordance with the chart of accounts heretofore established for this County: General Construction 1,442,870 General Construction Renovation 776,930 Architect/Engineering/Consulting Fees 223,180 Permits, Insurance, Surveys, Other 10,000 Furniture 133,453 Site Prep – Total Appropriations 2,586,433 SECTION 26: It is estimated that the following revenues will be available in the Grant Projects Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024: Grant Revenue 800,000 Grant Revenue 750,000 Fund Balance Appropriation 1,036,433 Total Estimated Revenues 2,586,433 SECTION 27: The following amounts are hereby appropriated in the Grants Project Fund for the Probation State Budget Grant in Avery County during the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024, in accordance with the chart of accounts heretofore established for this County: General Construction 538,000 Architect/Engineering/Consulting Fees 12,000 Permits, Insurance, Surveys, Other 25,000 Furniture – Site Prep 25,000 Total Appropriations 600,000 SECTION 28: It is estimated that the following revenues will be available in the Grant Projects Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024: Grant Revenue 600,000 Fund Balance Appropriation – Total Estimated Revenues 600,000 SECTION 29: The following amounts are hereby appropriated in the Grants Project Fund for the General Capital State Budget Grant in Avery County during the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024, in accordance with the chart of accounts heretofore established for this County: General Construction 430,000 Architect/Engineering/Consulting Fees 10,000 Permits, Insurance, Surveys, Other 10,000 Furniture – Site Prep – Total Appropriations 450,000 SECTION 30: It is estimated that the following revenues will be available in the Grant Projects Fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2024: Grant Revenue 450,000 Fund Balance Appropriation – Total Estimated Revenues 450,000 SECTION 31: There is hereby levied a tax at the rate of thirty-three and one half cents ($0.335) per hundred dollars ($100) valuation of property listed as of January 1, 2023 for the purpose of raising revenue included in “Ad Valorem Taxes” in the General Fund in Section 2 of this ordinance. This rate of tax is based on an estimated total valuation of property for the purpose of taxation of $6,014,453,140 and an estimated collection rate of 96.5%. SECTION 32: There is hereby levied a tax at the rate of six and one half cents ($0.065) per hundred dollars ($100) valuation of property listed as of January 1, 2023 for the purpose of raising revenue included in “Fire Tax Levy Revenue” in the Fire Districts Fund in Section 6 of this ordinance. This rate of tax is based on an estimated total valuation of property for the purpose of taxation of $6,014,453,140 and an estimated collection rate of 96.5%. SECTION 33: The Budget Officer is hereby authorized to transfer appropriations as contained herein in accordance with the Avery County Board of Commissioners Policy Manual. SECTION 34: Copies of this Budget Ordinance shall be furnished to the Clerk to the Board of Commissioners and to the Budget Officer and Finance Officer to be kept on file by them for their direction in the disbursement of funds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

