Avery Board of Commissioners Approve Paying for Architectural Plans for Proposed Parks and Recreation Center 

By Tim Gardner

For the highlight of their regular monthly meeting on March 4, the Avery County Commissioners approved paying an estimated $101,350.00 to an architectural company to develop plans for a new Parks and Recreation Center for the County.

All commissioners—Chairman Tim Phillips, Vice-Chairman Dennis Aldridge, Martha Hicks, Wood Hall (Woodie) Young, Jr., and Robert Burleson—were present for the meeting. County Manager Phillip Barrier, Jr., Assistant County Manager and Clerk to the Board Cindy Turbyfill, County Finance Officer Caleb Hogan, and County Attorney Michaelle Poore were also in attendance.

The commissioners adopted a resolution in favor of paying the CPL Architecture-Engineering-Planning Company of Charlotte, North Carolina —for its architectural services for the proposed parks and recreation center by a 3 to 2 vote.

Voting in favor were Aldridge, Burleson, and Phillips. Hicks and Young, Jr. voted against.

The County accepted bids for design services for the proposed Parks and Recreation Center, which by state law required the solicitation and evaluation of firms to perform architectural, engineering, surveying, construction management-at-risk services, and design bid services (collectively design services) to be based on qualifications and without regard to fee.

CPL provides architectural, engineering, planning, and construction services. It has served public and private clients since 1975 and also maintains offices in Georgia, South Carolina, and New York.

Hicks and Young, Jr. both said they support a new parks and recreation complex, but that they voted against paying the $101,350.00 to the architectural company because they believe that is too costly for its services and that the Board is “moving too fast” about proceeding with construction of such a complex. Hicks and Young, Jr. added that the Board members need to first consider how much of the County’s funds will need to be used for other purposes in the 2024-2025 budget before committing to funding a new parks and recreation complex as they don’t want to County to be short of funds for any arising emergency or related crises.

Aldridge said that portion of the $101,350.00 would be applied from the

architectural company fees to pay for the facility’s construction if it is ultimately approved to be built.

The commissioners have not voted to approve or reject constructing a new parks and recreation center, although a vote is expected this year. A new recreation center is anticipated to cost several million dollars. The cost would decrease if any grant or related money is obtained to help fund the facility.

The commissionersunanimously (5-0) adopted the following other resolutions as well as three proclamations:

*Resolution to award an upset bid to Lonnie Underwood for the right to purchase the old Avery CARES Building and property on which it sits on Cranberry Street in Newland from the County in the amount of $130,000.00. The County also received a $125,000.00 bid made by Azlina, LLC (Limited Liability Company) for the building and property.

Another bid or more bids can be made to upset Lonnie Underwood’s bid, but only in a certain time span. For more information about making such a bid or more details about the CARES Building and grounds, contact the Avery County Manager by phone (828) 733-8201.

*Resolution to name the bridge on Ruffin Street in Linville in honor of Avery County native and the late North Carolina State House of Representatives member and State Senator Jim Hughes

*Resolution to award retired County School Resource Officer Natalie Cook her sidearm

*Resolution adopting March as National Fair Housing Month

*Proclamation honoring Avery native and current resident Tommy Burleson on the 50th Anniversary of his North Carolina State University team winning the 1974 (1973-74 season) National Championship with a 76-64 victory over Marquette University in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Championship game

*Proclamation Recognizing March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

*Proclamation Recognizing March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Additionally, the commissioners unanimously approved appointing Kellie Bass to represent Avery County on the North Carolina Child Fatality Prevention Team.

In other financial news, the commissioners unanimously approved the February 2024 Tax Report from Tax Administrator Andrea Turbyfill of $259,048.09 in taxes due the county collected by her and her tax collections staff on all days except those on the month’s four weekends.

Tax Administrator Turbyfill said that a total of $3,157,395.28 has been collected for the months of January and February this year. She noted that for taxpayers to avoid public advertisement of their delinquent taxes, payments must be made on or before Thursday, March 28. The tax office will be closed on March 29 as will most county offices for Easter, which is on Sunday, March 31. March 30 is on a Saturday and the tax office is also closed then.

A total collections amount for 2023 and a percentage of collections made for that year will be tabulated in April by the Tax Office staff.

The commissioners also unanimously approved the following budget

amendments requested by Hogan that includes their respective details and monetary amounts:

*Appropriating $50,000.00 to the County’s Energy Assistance Program from the County’s Fund Balance to help low-income households offset the burden of increased energy and heating expenses. Previous such funds for 2023-2024 had been exhausted (ran out of money) for the Avery Department of Social Services (DSS) to use for such purposes. Those households currently needing such funds should contact the Department of Social Services by phone (828) 733-8230.

*An insurance reimbursement in the amount of $1,153.00 for supplies for a 2019 Dodge Journey vehicle used by the Avery Department of Social Services.

*Appropriating $242,515.00 the Avery County Sheriff’s Office in Capital Outlay Funds to purchase four new vehicles with the necessary up fitting, undercoating, and striping.

David Graham, Transportation Planner for the High Country Council of Governments Rural Planning Organization gave a presentation to the commissioners, other county officials, and the audience of approximately 30 regarding about its core functions, which include: Prioritization of transportation projects for the State Transportation Improvement Program; Development of comprehensive transportation plans in partnership with the North Carolina Department of Transportation; Providing transportation-related information to local governments and other interested parties; and providing a forum for public participation in the rural transportation planning process.

Grahm told of various projects the Rural Planning Organizations has planned from this year (2024) through 2033 as well as others submitted for 2026-2035. One scheduled for delivery is construction of a right-lane turn from US Highway 19-E Northbound to NC Highway 194 Eastbound.

High Council of Governments serves local governments in Avery, Mitchell, Yancey, Watauga, Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany, North Carolina counties.

Also, Greg Jenkins, who has a residence in Elk Park, addressed the commissioners several times during the meeting accusing them of prioritizing the care of illegal aliens over homeless and other needy military veterans and law enforcement in the county. Jenkins has also made these and related accusations against the commissioners and Avery Veterans Services Officer Tara Gragg Daniels at other meetings.

Jenkins also accused the commissioners of using Opioid Settlement funds the County has received for the care of illegal aliens instead of homeless and other needy veterans.

The Commissioners and County Manager have repeatedly declared Jenkins’ accusations as being false, that they have provided the County’s law enforcement’s needed funding, that there are no illegal aliens known to be residing in the County, and that they, Daniels, and other county officials, the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post, churches, charitable foundations, and citizens would help any needy veterans in every way they possibly could. Young, Jr. told Jenkins that the latest state and regional statistics indicate that there are no known homeless veterans in Avery County.

In additional business, the commissioners announced that the DSS will host an Open House on Friday, March 22 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at its new headquarters in a remodeled and expanded complex located at 358 Beech Street in Newland. All Avery Countians and anyone else who desires is welcome to attend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be conducted, tours of the new headquarters will be given, and refreshments served to all who attend.

The commissioners also went into closed session for approximately 20 minutes to discuss County business, but did not take any votes concerning major topics upon returning to open session.

The commissioners held an almost-day-long workshop on February 27, which included expansive topics, some of which were also addressed and action taken at their regular meeting Monday. All others will still be discussed with action to be taken. The complete list included:

General Updates

*Broadband, Mitchell/Avery Animal Shelter, Avery High Kitchen, Probation Remodel, Election Remodel, Avery Cares, Riverside EMS/911 Back-Up Center, Construction Architect Check List, DSS Fuel Assistance, NC Rural Office, DSS Open House, and Workforce Housing

*Community Center/Agriculture Office Considerations with: Parking Lot Expansion, Parking Lot Lights, Gate, and County Motto sign to add to the stage

*Sheriff’s Office for Bearcat Vehicle Storage and Other requested Vehicles

Budget, Fiscal Year 2024/2025 (July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025)

*Budget Schedule, Preliminary Tax & Interest Growth, Labor Statistics/Cost of Living, Nonprofit Organizations Applications, 2024/2025 Budget Goals, and Five-Year Departmental Capital Plans

*Courthouse Considerations for: Front Door, Parking Lot, Elevator, Employee Restrooms, Conference Room Clerk of Court, Painting, Administration Heat System, and Boiler/Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning System

Presentations

Parks and Recreation Center, Room Tax-Responses from RFP, Deckard Technologies, GOVOS (A platform that simplifies and automates transactions for local government and businesses, such as business licensing, tax filing, short-term rental identification, and records), and Granicus (a full digital platform that helps local governments streamline their communications, public meeting, and website and records management processes.)

The commissioners will hold their next regular monthly meeting on Monday, April 1, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in their Board Room, located on the second floor of the County Administration Building at 175 Linville Street in Newland.

