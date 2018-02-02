Appalachian Ski Mtn Hosted USASA Southeastern Series, Last Weekend (Jan. 26- 28)

Published Friday, February 2, 2018 at 3:17 pm

Last weekend, skiers and snowboarders gathered from as far away as New York state gathered at Appalachian Ski Mountain to brave the elements, and compete in the USASA Southeastern Series boardercross/skiercross weekend. Over the two days, there were 4 races. These competitions serve as the regional qualifier for the USASA National Championships to be held in April at Copper Mtn. Colorado.

“Despite the rain and fog, we made it through two days of great racing! The crew at App Ski Mtn. is top notch! They always deliver a really cool set-up. We had 50 riders on Saturday , and 30 on Sunday . That equaled over 100 heat races over the weekend! We had several kids that wrapped up their qualifying last weekend. I’m not going to list any names yet, because we need to wait til March when the official National invites go out.” says series director Andy McDaniel. “There are some really incredible young riders here! It’s exciting to watch them progress and get stoked on racing! We may have small mountains here in NC, but these kids can hang with anyone from anywhere!” McDaniel says. “I’m really looking forward to seeing where this goes. There is so much emphasis and pressure on these kids to be involved with traditional sports like football, basketball, and soccer. You take that same effort and work ethic and put it towards snow sports, and we could start seeing Olympic level snowboarders and skiers coming out of this region.”

The Southeastern Series takes their show on the road over the next couple of weeks. Slopestyle #2 is at Ober Gatlinburg Tn. this Super Bowl Sunday Feb. 4th. Then up to Massanutten, Va. for another two day boardercross/skiercross event with Appalachian Series for a combined USASA series event.

Learn more at: usasa.org ,or southeasternseries.com . Also check out nbcsportsengine.com during the winter Olympics to see how USASA is creating the pipeline to success for young skiers and snowboarders. GO USA!!

