Annual Newland Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show to be held on Independence Day

By Tim Gardner

On Independence Day each year, many people enjoy cookouts with family and friends during the day and evening and fireworks after dark. There’s also an annual event on that day in the North Carolina High Country that many area people also eagerly anticipate– the 4th of July Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show in the Town of Newland, the county seat of Avery County.

The car, truck, and motorcycle show will be in its 16th year in 2024 and will be held on the field next to the Old Rock Gymnasium at 185 Shady Street. The field is at the old Newland High School, adjacent to the town’s current elementary school.

Admission to the car, truck, and motorcycle show is free. The show will be held regardless of the weather.

Registration is $20.00 per car, truck, and/or motorcycle and runs from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.According to the event organizers, Claude Buchanan and Adam McKinney, anyone who has a car, truck, and/or motorcycle or more than one of each that he or she would like to enter in the show’s competition or just want to watch the show and related festivities, are most welcome to attend.

There will be dozens of awards given in various categories, including four Best of The Show for cars, trucks, and motorcycles. The presentation of awards will be held at approximately 3:00 p.m. There will also be a 50/50 raffle drawing held at the event, in which the winner will receive half of the gross proceeds raised through ticket sales.

Various food and drink vendors will have booths at the car, truck, and motorcycle show and have their products available for purchase throughout the day.

For more information about the upcoming car, truck, and motorcycle show, contact Buchanan by phone at (828) 733-3558 or McKinney by phone at (828) 387-1158. Further information can also be obtained on McKinney’s Auto Repair Facebook social media page, by logging onto the following link: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063565627587

