2024 Avery Memorial Day Ceremony Held to Honor and Remember the County’s Military Veterans Who Perished in Combat

By Tim Gardner

In honor of Memorial Day, approximately 100 of Avery County community members and guests from outside the county gathered on May 27th for the county’s annual Memorial Day celebration to remember, honor, and pay respects to local military servicemembers who perished while fighting for the United States of America in a military battle.

The ceremony was held on the Avery County Square which features its veterans’ monument with names of all county natives who served during a military conflict and in which war. The county square also highlights Armed Forces flags displays and gardens and the Fallen Officers, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and Ten Commandments monuments.

Avery’s Memorial Day Ceremony is organized and conducted every year by the Avery County Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary- Pat Ray Post 4286, in Newland, Disabled American Veterans, and the County of Avery.

The 2024 Avery County Memorial Day Ceremony began with a general welcome to all attending from Phillip Greene, the event’s emcee this year. Reverend Larry Dale Stamey, a United States Army veteran who served during the Vietnam Conflict, and is the Avery Honor Guard Chaplain, then gave the opening prayer.

A Posting of Colors was then conducted by the Avery High School JROTC, led by its instructor, Lieutenant Colonel David Baker, followed by the National Anthem, sung by Stephanie Watson.

The playing of three songs of United States of America patriotic music was next performed by Dee Raby (Director) and the Avery County Community Band, generally considered one of the region’s top and most popular musical bands—especially in playing patriotic songs.

Captain Eric Bechard (US Army Retired), the incoming VFW-Pat Ray Post 4286 Post Commander then gave the ceremony’s opening remarks, before presenting the Robert C. Wiseman Distinguished Patriot Service Award to Avery County and Vietnam Conflict Veteran and VFW Lifetime member James Love for his exceptional service to the local VFW Post and to his fellow-Avery County veterans.

Captain Bechard then introduced Desert Storm (Gulf War) Veteran, Sergeant Kevin Holden (US Army Retired), who gave opening remarks and the event’s keynote speech.

Holden is the outgoing Newland VFW District 15 and Post 4286-Newland Commander, a local VFW Post Honor Guard member, and a former editor of the North Carolina Veterans of Foreign Wars Leader Magazine.

He is a 1984 graduate of Avery County High School.

Sergeant Kevin Holden (US Army, Retired), a Desert Storm (Gulf War) veteran, the outgoing Newland Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) District 15 and Post 4286Newland Commander, a local VFW Post Honor Guard member, and a former editor of the North Carolina Veterans of Foreign Wars Leader Magazine, gave opening remarks and the keynote speech at the 2024 Avery County Memorial Day ceremony.

The following is Holden’s speech:

“Thank you all for being here for this important occasion. Memorial Day was born as Decoration Day in Waterloo, New York, back in 1866 when an American tradition was born. Now, nearly 160 years later, I stand before you on this proud day of remembrance and ask that you join me in remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the good of this great nation, and in reflecting on their legacy. There has been no other nation on earth whose sacrifice has been greater than ours … nowhere in the pages of history has there been a country before ours that has paid a higher price for the freedom of others.

“Next week, we will observe a special anniversary. On June 6, 1944, 80 years ago, American, British, and Canadian forces invaded Normandy to force the Germans out of France. 2,500 Americans lost their lives that day, and another 73,000 Allied troops were killed in the ensuing months, including my mother’s first husband, Staff Sergeant Mitchell Baird, who grew up in the Matney Community in Watauga County. They had no children, and he was killed in action in August. She married my father, Carl Holden, after he came home following four years in the war. He was one of four Holden brothers who served in World War II.

“So, as we stand together today, we are reminded of the true cost of freedom, and while we as a nation mourn the lives lost, we celebrate the lives lived, and are forever grateful. Above all, it is our responsibility to teach our youth that nothing comes without cost … and that sacrifices are meaningless without remembrance.

“It is said that where one story ends another begins, a statement that holds true for our fallen service members. Though their lives were cut short, their contributions live on … they have ensured that the Declaration of Independence holds true for everyone.

“Today, perhaps more so than any other day throughout the year, we set aside our personal beliefs regarding politics, and unite in tribute and respect to all those who afforded us the very opportunity to gather freely today. And I would be remiss not to mention the families left behind … their sacrifice is also felt, and they, too, have earned our gratitude and appreciation.

“So, as we leave here today, let us recommit ourselves to keeping the memory of our fallen alive … let us ensure our youth understand at an early age that their freedom was paid forward at great expense … let us work to educate others on the true meaning of Memorial Day … and let us vow to stand up for those who are unable to stand up for themselves.

“As I retire today as the VFW Post Commander, I congratulate Jim Love as this year’s recipient of the Robert Wiseman Distinguished Patriot Award, and I leave the post in great hands and introduce Captain Eric Bechard as the new commander. Thank you for coming today, and please be safe as we end this holiday weekend.”

Holden also took the time to further reflect upon the ultimate sacrifices that was made for our continued freedom as Americans in additional comments to High Country Press.

“Each of us military personnel pledges that we are willing to die for our country,” he said. “We also are willing to give everything that we have to take care of our fellow-soldiers, our brothers and our sisters to our left and to our right. So, Memorial Day is a remembrance of those who were slain in that service and who have done exactly that for us. And they are each a hero of the most epic proportions.”

After Sergeant Holden’s speech, the Presentation of Wreaths honoring the county’s perished comrades was conducted by Bill Dean for the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Vietnam Conflict Marine Veteran Zeb White for Disabled American Veterans.

The VFW Post 4286 Honor Guard includes: Sergeant First Class Bill Dean, US Army, Retired; Honor Guard Chaplain Larry Dale Stamey, US Army; Lieutenant Colonel Bo Barinowski, US Army, Retired; Captain Eric Bechard, US Army, Retired; Will Christianson, US Marine Corps; Troy Clark, US Army; Brook Dean, US Army National Guard Retired; Jesse Downing, US Army Retired; Mitchell Durham, US Army; Captain Dean Harris, US Navy, Retired; Sergeant Kevin Holden, US Army, Retired; Jim Love, US Marine Corps; John Millan, US Army, Retired and US Marine Corps; Oliver Nyberg, US Air Force; Jeff Pollard, US Army; Specialist Chad Yang, US Army; and Sergeant Major Anthony Pollygus, US Army, Retired.

Honor Guard Emeritus Members include: Corporal Jack Trivett, US Army; Specialist Wayne Holden, US Army; Specialist Bob Mason, US Army; and Colonel Sam Ray (Deceased), US Air Force.

Next on the ceremony’s agenda was a Moment of Silence offered in Avery’s slain veterans’ memory. Then, a Rifle Salute was presented by the Pat Ray VFW Post 4286 Honor Guard (under the direction of Vietnam Conflict veteran Troy Clark), followed by the playing of “Echo Taps,” by two youth trumpeters, Ryan Clark and Drew Eggers. Clark and Eggers are also members of the Avery County Community Band.

Greene next gave the benediction immediately before the Retrieving of Colors by the Avery High JROTC. Greene then offered final remarks to conclude the ceremony.

Several Avery County officials and dignitaries, including county commissioners and Veterans Service Officer Tara Gragg Daniels, attended the ceremony and were also acknowledged and thanked for their support of all the county’s military veterans, the Pat Ray VFW Post, the annual Memorial Day ceremony, and all local military personnel on active duty.

Holden also added: “Each Memorial Day ceremony that has been held has been special and with a distinction all its own and this year’s truly was one of the grandest and most well-received ever. A tremendously enthusiastic and highly patriotic crowd attended the ceremony, many of whom wore patriotic articles of clothing as again, we all honored those from Avery County who paid the ultimate price for our great nation and our continued freedom. It they could never be honored enough.”

A video of Avery County’s 2024 Memorial Day ceremony, shared with High Country Press by Cynthia Dean, can be watched at the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/ANNWbnPYRPhis5Zv/?mibextid=WC7FNe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

