Zerbini Family Circus Comes to Boone Wednesday October 18, 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, October 18, the Zerbini Family Circus will be coming to Boone. They will perform at the High Country Fairgrounds, which is located at 748 Roby Green Road. Adult tickets cost $15.00. Kids ages twelve and under are free, with the purchase of an adult ticket. Additional kids tickets cost $10.00 per kids.There is a limit of two free tickets for kids ages twelve and under, per adult ticket. Tickets are available online or at the door. There will be one showing only. The show starts at 6:00 p.m.

The Zerbini Family Circus is described as, “A real circus under the big top!” There will be acrobatics, animals and entertainment that the whole family can enjoy!

The Zerbini Family has been in the circus business for twenty five decades.

Camel and pony rides are offered one hour before the show, at 5 p.m. There is an additional charge of $6.00 for pony and camel rides.

For more information call 813.655.5264 and to purchase tickets online visit the website www.zerbinifamilycircus.com or https://zerbinifamilycircus.yapsody.com/event/index/157531/.

